Southern Cable orders in hand top RM1b after latest TNB contract

PETALING JAYA: Southern Cable Group Bhd’s orders in hand have exceeded RM1 billion after the company secured its single-largest contract to date worth RM332.1 million to supply power cables to Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB).

The contract, won by the cable and wire manufacturer’s wholly owned subsidiary, Southern Cable Sdn Bhd, entails the supply and delivery of underground cables of various sizes and conductors to the Distribution Network Division of TNB for one year from July.

The group’s orders in hand of more than RM1 billion are set to be delivered until 2026, encompassing mainly the supply of cables and wires to various industries, in addition to the supply of rectifier and battery systems, and other related products.

Southern Cable Group managing director Tung Eng Hai said: “Southern Cable’s recent contract wins for power cable supply demonstrate TNB’s confidence in our ability to produce quality products, meeting the nation’s growing power infrastructure needs. The enlarged orders in hand further reinforce our position as a leading cable and wire manufacturer, supporting strong momentum to strengthen our earnings.”

He said it is also experiencing steady demand from other customers, comprising engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contractors and resellers. Capitalising on the current market conditions,the company aims to seize opportunities for growth.

Together with the latest contract, Southern Cable has secured more than RM500 million worth of new wins year-to-date, comprising more than RM460 million worth of supply contracts secured from TNB, and an RM44.8 million battery systems supply contract from Telekom Malaysia Bhd. Notably, the year-to-date wins have surpassed the total of RM390 million achieved in 2022.

Southern Cable is a registered supplier for cables and wires to TNB and they have forged a strong business relationship for the past 19 years. Additionally, the group supplies to other utility providers such as Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd and Sarawak Energy Bhd.

Tung said, “With our track record of more than 30 years in the cable and wire manufacturing industry, we are committed to supporting Malaysia’s Energy Transition Roadmap to help the country achieve its long-term energy security objectives.

“Southern Cable has the capability to produce a diverse range of products used in multiple sectors, such as power distribution and transmission, renewable energy, telecommunications, building and construction, and infrastructure, as well as manufacturing & processing industries including oil and gas processing and petrochemical plants.”