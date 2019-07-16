Southern Cable seeks ACE listing

PETALING JAYA: Southern Cable Group Bhd is seeking to list on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia.

According to its prospectus draft with the Securities Commission Malaysia, its initial public offering will see a public issue of 104.67 million new shares, of which 20 million new shares will be made available to the Malaysian public; 11 million new shares for eligible directors and employees; 40 million shares will be placed out to bumiputra investors approved by the Ministry of Trade and Industry; and the remaining 33.67 million shares for selected investors via private placement.

The group has 42.15% of its proceeds for capital expenditure for the purchase and upgrade of machinery and equipment; construction of new factories; and purchase and installation of enterprise resource planning information technology system.

Meanwhile, some 14.73% and 36.8% will be utilised for repayment of bank borrowings and working capital.

For the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018, the group reported RM683.2 million in revenue and a profit after tax (PAT) of RM26.23 million.