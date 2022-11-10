Southern Cable targets RM100m US sales in FY23

PETALING JAYA: Cable and wire manufacturer Southern Cable Group Bhd is targeting RM100 million sales of cables and wires to the US in the financial year ending Dec 31, 2023 (FY23) and will begin deliveries to a US-based cable and wire distributor in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The positive demand outlook for its FY23 is supported by an upcoming distributorship agreement from its US-based customer, following recent successful performance of trial orders.

Recently, the group has secured UL certification for its heat- and water-resistant industrial cables certifying conformity to US industry requirements, enabling it to increase its customer base in the US.

Managing director Tung Eng Hai (pix) said gaining entry into a larger foreign market than its current domestic reach, boosts the group’s potential addressable market and bolsters its reputation for producing world-class cables and wires.

“We are in the process of planning our production capacity for anticipated larger orders to the US next year, and are confident of expanding our US customer base, leveraging on our competitiveness and product quality. We also have the capability to produce cables and wires for wide-ranging sectors including power distribution, construction, telecommunication, and oil and gas.

“In our efforts to target more export opportunities to the US, we will continue developing more products and obtaining certifications to cater to a broader range of industry requirements,” said Tung in a statement.

The group has current orders in hand of more than RM800 million to be fulfilled for Malaysia and overseas customers until 2024, which include a RM294 million underground power cable supply contract secured from Tenaga Nasional Bhd and RM12 million worth of purchase orders from its US-based customer.

At the group’s EGM today, shareholders approved a bonus issue of warrants on the basis of one warrant for every two existing ordinary shares held. The issuance comprises 400 million five-year warrants with an option for warrant holders to exercise one warrant to subscribe for one new ordinary share.

At an indicative exercise price of 28 sen per warrant and assuming full exercise of the warrants before maturity, the group is aiming to raise RM112.2 million in gross proceeds for working capital purposes.

Of the RM112.2 million gross proceeds, 80% or RM89.7 million are to be utilised for raw material purchases, while the balance 20% or RM22.4 million are to be utilised for parts, maintenance cost and other related costs for plant, machinery and equipment as well as operation overheads including labour costs, utilities and other factory overhead expenses.

“The proceeds to be raised from warrants exercise will provide additional working capital to support our business growth, and empower us to deliver the orders in hand to our customers locally and internationally. Not only that, the exercise of our warrants can also allow our shareholders to increase their ownership in Southern Cable to participate in our long-term prospects,” commented Tung.

The entitlement date and exercise price of the warrants will be determined and announced by the board at a later date after all relevant approvals have been obtained.