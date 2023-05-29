Southern Cable to supply 5G battery systems to Telekom Malaysia

KEDAH: Cable and wire manufacturer Southern Cable Group Berhad has secured a RM44.8 million Letter of Award (LOA) from Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) to supply battery systems supporting the nation’s 5G network infrastructure rollout.

The LOA to the Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern Cable Sdn. Bhd., was awarded by TM’s wholly-owned subsidiary, TM Technology Services Sdn. Bhd., to supply, deliver, install, test and commission battery systems including associated engineering services and accessories, to TM’s regional hubs in Peninsular and East Malaysia. The supply contract will commence in May 2023 and be fulfilled until May 2026.

The battery systems are part of the power management system for 5G network infrastructure. Southern Cable has an ongoing RM30.4 million contract with TM from September 2021 to supply, deliver, install, test and commission rectifier systems, including associated engineering services and accessories, for the 5G rollout.

Managing Director Tung Eng Hai said: “As Malaysia drives forward with its 5G network rollout to target 80% coverage of populated areas by 2023, ensuring seamless operations and reliable connectivity are of utmost importance. Our track record in supporting essential sectors such as telecommunications and power utilities, attests to our expertise and reliability. As a committed partner, Southern Cable is ready to continue supporting TM’s 5G rollout.”

Meanwhile, he added they are seeing a good flow of cable and wire orders from their customers and have been ramping up their production to ensure timely delivery. Barring unforeseen circumstances, they are optimistic of their performance for the financial year ending December 31, 2023.

The latest battery systems contract awarded by TM brings the Group’s year-to-date contract wins to exceed RM160 million, which also include two power cable supply contracts from a power utility company.

The Group’s current orders in hand amount to RM737.5 million to be fulfilled until 2024, comprising mainly supply of power cables and wires, as well as related products and services such as aluminium rods and 5G-related equipment.

Southern Cable is a registered supplier for cables and wires with TM, and has a track record of supplying the nation’s premier telecommunications provider for the past 21 years.