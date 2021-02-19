Southern Power’s second plant comes on stream

PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s (TNB) 70%-owned subsidiary Southern Power Generation Sdn Bhd has come on stream, ready to supply 1,440 megawatt (MW) electricity power into the national grid from its two 720MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants.

TNB’s stake in Southern Power is held via its subsidiary TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd.

TNB Power Generation managing director Datuk Nor Azman Mufti said the plant’s second unit is now able to deliver its full generation capacity and has achieved its commercial operation date at midnight today, Feb 19, 2021.

Previously, Southern Power’s unit 1 plant was on track and had achieved its commercial operation date on January 1, 2021.

With the commercial operation of the unit, the group stated that another 720MW was added to

Peninsular Malaysia’s existing generating capacity, increasing it to a total of 25,962MW.

Nor Azman attributed the completion to the collaborative efforts and support of stakeholders comprising regulators, authorities, projects partners, financiers and contractors.

The managing director pointed out that the two plants are strategically located in Pasir Gudang, Johor and are crucial in reinforcing the security of Peninsular Malaysia’s power supply.

TNB Power Generation develops, operates and maintains its portfolio of power generating units, and the plants are fully operated and maintained by TNB Power’s subsidiary REMACO.

It stated that Southern Power supplies power to the utility company through a 21-year power purchase agreement and the plant uses natural gas as its primary fuel.

The remaining 30% stake in Southern Power is held by SIPP Energy Sdn Bhd.