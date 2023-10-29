Sovereign wealth fund contribution will make Sarawak economy more stable

KUCHING: The Sarawak economy is expected to become more stable and have surplus income from investments by the Sovereign Wealth Future Fund.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said he is confident that with a total of RM8 billion deposited in strong financial institutions, the fund will continue to grow undisturbed within 20 years.

“Unless we face a war and a crisis that requires funds, but based on normal circumstances we don’t touch the fund for 20 years, which means this fund will grow like the Norwegian (sovereign wealth) fund.

“That’s why we have international members who have managed such funds, one from Europe and the other from the United States,” he said, after holding a meeting with the board of trustees of the fund here today.

Abang Johari said the board of trustees members will monitor and manage the fund according to world governance – the Santiago Principles.

“They have experience and integrity in management, I leave the investment method to the experts.

“There are several important committees to assess the risk before they invest. Of course, they will look at the state of the market,”Abang Johari said, adding that the annual report of the results and management will be presented before the State Legislative Assembly annually.

Currently, he said that Sarawak is a member of the London-based International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds, which is an important global institution. – Bernama