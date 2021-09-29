S&P keeping tabs on 12MP’s impact on Malaysia’s fiscal deficit

PETALING JAYA: S&P Global Ratings is closely monitoring the fiscal deficit impact of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), which saw the country’s biggest development spending allocation of RM400 billion.

At this juncture, there are still a lot of uncertainties surrounding the plans as it is still in the early days, its sovereign & international public finance ratings director, Phua Yee Harn, said.

“For now we don’t see an impact from the 12MP on Malaysia’s ratings given that the spending is spread across four to five years, but there could be some impact on its fiscal indicators here and there. How it will pan out in the next few years is something that we are closely watching,” he told the media during the rating agency’s virtual briefing “Malaysia Banking Sector Update: Downside Risks Are Rising” today.

Phua acknowledged that there is a big possibility of Malaysia’s fiscal deficit lingering up to 2025 under the 12MP as the RM400 billion allocation translates to roughly 26% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) over the next four years.

“Extrapolating the numbers we are looking at an additional 5-6% of GDP every year in terms of spending for development capex. However, there are two factors to consider, the possibility of under-execution as well as the continuity of administration.”

He noted that Malaysia has seen similar under execution in its previous development plans and going by its past performance, the rating agency considers it a successful execution if the administration can fulfil 80% of its plan.

The Singapore-based director opined that the large development spending could also be attributed to the 11MP, as a lot of projects were not completed and are being carried over to the current development plan. For some of them, he said, money could already have been set aside as Malaysia practises fund accounting.

Responding to a query on Malaysia’s upcoming budget, Phua said rating agencies do not advise on policy outcome in general and pointed to the outlook triggers listed in its ratings. In Malaysia’s latest sovereign ratings, S&P has placed foreign currency and local currency long-term issuer ratings at A- and A, respectively, with a negative outlook.

It had laid out a change in net general government debt surpassing 4% on a sustained basis, net indebtedness surpassing 80% of GDP, or interest paid by the general government exceeding 15% of revenue as triggers for a downgrade.

Based on these triggers, Phua said, the agency is looking at whether the debt and fiscal balance can come down and noted that having a large tax revenue base would certainly bring the fiscal setting to a more sustainable outcome going forward

If the goods and services tax (GST) can come back, he reckons it will be a big help to the government’s fiscal balancing story but if it decides to do so it could translate to more economic hardships for people.

“It is a balancing story, whether you want to introduce GST or leave more money in the pockets of consumers for them to spend.”