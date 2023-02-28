SP Setia reaches another milestone with RM4.11b sales in FY22

SETIA ALAM: SP Setia attained another milestone by achieving RM4.11 billion in sales in financial year 2022 (FY22), exceeding its target by RM110 million.

The achievement translates into revenue of RM4.45 billion and a profit before tax of RM564.1 million.

The group declared a final dividend of 1.47 sen per share and preferential dividends of 6.49% and 5.43% for its Islamic Redeemable Convertible Preference Shares A and C respectively for the financial period.

Local projects contributed RM3.58 billion or about 87% of sales, while international projects contributed RM525 million or about 13% of sales.

On the local front, the sales secured were mainly from the Central region with RM2.54 billion. The Southern region contributed RM615 million while the Northern and the Eastern regions contributed RM322 million.

As for the international projects, Battersea Power Station in the UK outperformed with sales of RM424 million, while Australia contributed RM43 million.

“We are pleased with these sales as it demonstrated the resilience and versatility of Team Setia in navigating against various headwinds in a global subdued property market. The total sales secured were partly complemented by the concerted effort of clearing completed inventories amounting to RM622 million in sales value. As of Dec 31, 2022, the group secured additional sales in pipeline of RM385 million,“ said SP Setia president and CEO Datuk Choong Kai Wai (pic).

SP Setia celebrated another major achievement through its investment in the Battersea project with the successful official opening of the iconic power station building by the Yang diPertuan Agong in October last year.

All the residential properties under Phase 2 and Phase 3A were completed in 2022 and handed over progressively. The hotel, also completed during this financial year, has been successfully monetised and had its soft opening in December 2022.

Domestically, in Q4’22, the total gross development value of launches was about RM1.36 billion, mostly concentrated in the Central region. Projects in matured townships such as Setia Eco Park, Bandar Kinrara and Bandar Setia Alam launched were sold out. The group’s maiden commercial property launch in Setia Alamsari received a noteworthy response with an 80% take-up rate.