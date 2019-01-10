SP Setia: We’re not liable to pay GST in land deal

PETALING JAYA: SP Setia Bhd has clarified that it is not liable to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST) after it was sued by Boustead Plantations Bhd over a RM37.2 million GST payment involving a land deal in Penang.

The group told the stock exchange today that its wholly owned subsidiary Setia Fontaines Sdn Bhd has been advised by its solicitors that the acquisition of five parcels of adjoining land in Penang should be exempted from the GST pursuant to Item 1(1), First Schedule of the Goods and Services Tax (Exempt Supply) Order 2014.

“Setia Fontaines disagrees with the position taken by Boustead and hence, strongly believes that GST is not payable for the land acquired. Setia Fontaines remains steadfast to defend its position at the proceedings in the High Court,”it said.

Boustead Plantations claimed that the RM37.2 million GST is chargeable on the sale of land to Setia Fontaines.

To recap, SP Setia acquired the five parcels of land measuring a total of 677.8ha in Seberang Perai Utara in Penang from Boustead Plantations for RM620.12 million cash, following a successful bid by the property developer under a tender exercise.

SP Setia gained 5.66% to close at RM2.24 with 1.9 million shares changing hands, while Boustead Plantations was up 2.22% to 92 sen with 383,500 shares done.