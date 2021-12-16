Space Alliance a good fit for Signature International

PETALING JAYA: Signature International Bhd has proposed to acquire a 51% equity interest in Space Alliance Contracts Sdn Bhd for RM15.3 million cash to expand into a full-fledged design and build interior fit-out company.

The company yesterday signed a share sale agreement with vendors Chang Chung Fei and Ng Mun Moh to acquire 15.3% and 35.7% respectively in Space Alliance. The purchase acquisition is expected to be financed with internally generated funds. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the exercise is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022.

Space Alliance is a Grade 7 contractor registered with Construction Industry Development Board. It is principally engaged in building construction and renovation works of corporate offices, hospitalities, residences, public amenities and others. Some of the projects completed by Space Alliance are Double Tree Hotel at I-City, Affin Bank at TRX, KL-ID works package, TRX Hotel at TRX KL (rooms, floor lift lobby and floor corridors) and MyTown (front of house).

Signature International executive director Chiau Haw Choon said: “Signature International is a one-stop kitchen and wardrobe solutions centre while Space Alliance is involved in the fit-out construction business. The proposed acquisition will enable Signature International to provide a one-stop design and build solution to its existing customers and also tap into Space Alliance’s commercial fit-out construction market.”

He elaborated that the exercise will allow Signature International to have indirect access to the ongoing and future projects of Space Alliance, as well as diversify its customer base.

Space Alliance is undertaking RM171.14 million worth of projects with expected completion period between January 2022 up and until September 2023.

“We believe the residential and commercial property market provides a lot of potential for Signature International and Space Alliance to tap into the interior fit-out space, supported by the recovery of Malaysian economy and the property sector. Many people are willing to spend more on renovation nowadays due the work from home culture and spending more time indoors. Therefore, home buyers are looking to upgrade with a better quality interior experience. Companies are also working towards providing a better working environment for their staff, which augurs well for us,” he said.

Chiau explained that the management of Signature International is optimistic on the performance of Space Alliance based on its historical growth performance in 2018 and 2019, adding that this will contribute positively to the earnings of Signature International in 2022 in view of its healthy order book.

Signature International is mainly involved in design, product development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of kitchen systems, wardrobe systems and built-in kitchen appliances. Signature also fabricates and manufactures glass and aluminium products. Its flagship brand, Signature Kitchen, is Malaysia’s largest kitchen cabinet & wardrobe manufacturer – holding the record of the largest kitchen renovation retail network in Malaysia with presence across 15 countries in both retail and corporate project segments.