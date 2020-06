PETALING JAYA: A Special Asean Economic Ministers’ (AEM) meeting on Covid-19 response as

well as a Special Asean Plus Three Economic Ministers’ (AEM+3) meeting will be convened tomorrow as a virtual conference hosted by Vietnam.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the meetings will focus on the collective actions and responses in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and measures taken to mitigate the unintended economic consequences.

“Malaysia will share its experience and success in using the targeted approach in flattening the curve and lowering the infectivity rate while striking a balance between protecting lives and livelihoods. Malaysia will exchange views on the challenges faced in implementing the various movement control orders and our measures to reinvigorate the economy and businesses,“ he said in a statement today.

The conference will also discuss the efforts taken by member states toward research and development initiatives to find a cure for Covid-19. In this regard, Malaysia, which has been offered to work with the World Health Organisation for the “Solidarity Trial” research project, will share its perspectives in the development of a vaccine as well as treatment protocols.

The AEM+3 is expected to adopt the Joint Asean Plus Three Ministerial Statement on Mitigating the Economic Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic.