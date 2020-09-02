SPiCE VC first digital security to list on Labuan's Fusang Exchange

KUALA LUMPUR: SPiCE VC, the leading venture capital (VC) fund in the Blockchain/Tokenisation ecosystem, will be the first digital security to list on Fusang Exchange, one of Asia’s first digital securities exchanges.

According to a statement, the listing signals accelerating growth of the digital security ecosystem, especially in the Asia-Pacific region of three billion people.

The announcement also solidifies SPiCE VC’s leadership as the pioneer in the ecosystem creating the standards and partnerships which are delivering accessibility, predictability and security for investors in digital securities.

“The barrier-breaking partnership will advance our mission to provide market participants more diverse investment opportunities and access to liquidity, and to further the digital revolution in capital markets,” said SPiCE VC Founder & Managing Partner, Tal Elyashiv.

Most international investors, subject to the relevant jurisdictional regulatory constraints, will now have access to SPiCE via the Fusang Exchange (in addition to the current marketplaces listing SPICE).

Fusang Exchange is a fully licensed Securities Exchange in Labuan. The exchange facilitates the public listing of securities, exactly the same as the traditional exchanges.

Fusang’s end-to-end solution, which serves both sophisticated and retail investors, offers digitally issued securities the opportunity to easily and securely list on the exchange – offering investors greater opportunities to unlock liquidity.

This latest announcement comes on the heels of SPiCE VC’s significant partnership with Coinbase Custody, which will