Spirit AeroSystems rolls out its first inboard wing flap for new A321XLR

KUALA LUMPUR: Airbus and Spirit AeroSystems recently held a ceremony to mark the production of the first inboard wing flap in Malaysia for the new A321XLR (Xtra Long Range).

The ceremony, held at Spirit AeroSystems’ manufacturing facility in Subang, was attended by Malaysian Investment Development Authority executive director, manufacturing development (non-resource), Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, Spirit AeroSystems senior vice president of Airbus and business jet programmes Scott McLarty and Airbus chief country representative for Malaysia Raymond Lim.

Spirit AeroSystems in Malaysia is the sole supplier producing inboard flaps for the A321XLR, which is a new long-range version of the best-selling single-aisle aircraft. The inboard flap is located along the trailing edge of the wings and helps secure greater lift during take-off and landing.

With 14 local partners and suppliers in Malaysia, the country represents Airbus’ biggest supplier base in Southeast Asia and is the fifth largest supplier of Airbus composite parts worldwide. Airbus, meanwhile, is the largest partner for the country’s aerospace industry. Important partners include Spirit AeroSystems, CTRM, SME Aerospace and Celestica.

Today, “Made in Malaysia” parts are flying on almost all Airbus civil aircraft (A320 Family, A330, A350, A380), as well as the A400M military transport and the H130 helicopter.

“Our footprint in Malaysia reflects the importance we place on the country, not only as a strategic market, but also as a valued industrial partner, contributing to our extended global enterprise.

“We are fully committed to our ongoing presence in the country and today’s event marks another milestone in our journey together,” said Lim.

As of end-October 2021, Airbus has recorded a total of 435 orders for the A321XLR across 22 customers worldwide.

The A321XLR is under development and will enter service in 2023. It will be the longest range single-aisle aircraft ever and will be able to fly up to 4,700nm/8,700km non-stop or for up to around 10 hours.