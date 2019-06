PETALING JAYA: Gamuda Bhd posted a net profit of RM175.99 million in the third quarter ended April 30, 2019, 14.6% lower compared with RM206.1 million for the same quarter last year mainly due to the loss of earnings from Syarikat Pengeluar Air Sungai Selangor Sdn Bhd (Splash) profits after the disposal last year.

Its revenue also dropped 16.1% to RM1.04 billion from RM1.24 billion previously. It has proposed to declare a second interim dividend of 6 sen per share.

Gamuda’s net profit declined 17.8% to RM521.17 million for the nine-month period compared with RM633.82 million for the same period last year, while revenue increased 2% to RM3.07 billion from RM3 billion previously.

The group anticipates this year’s performance to be driven by overseas property sales especially Vietnam, the swift progress of MRT Line 2 and steady earnings from the expressway division.