Sports Toto posts RM96m pre-tax profit for Q2’23

KUALA LUMPUR: Sports Toto Bhd (formerly known as Berjaya Sports Toto Bhd) (SPToto) recorded RM1.4 billion revenue in the current quarter under review, marking an increase of 13.1% over the revenue of RM1.2 billion in the previous year’s corresponding quarter. The group registered an increase of 20.3% in pre-tax profit to RM96 million from the pre-tax profit of RM79.8 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The improvement in result was mainly due to the improved performance of the group’s principal subsidiary STM Lottery Sdn Bhd (STM Lottery), which reported an increase in revenue and pre-tax profit of 28.4% and 29.6% respectively in the current quarter under review.

The revenue growth was contributed by the strong sales from 4D Jackpot game and higher number of draws conducted, in total 48 draws were conducted in the current quarter compared to 45 draws in the previous year’s corresponding quarter. The improved pre-tax profit achieved by STM Lottery was in line with its revenue growth.

H.R. Owen PLC (H.R. Owen) posted a slight increase in revenue of 1.7% in the current quarter as opposed to the previous year’s corresponding quarter. However, the unfavourable foreign exchange effect dragged the revenue down by 2.7% when converted to ringgit, being the reporting currency of the group.

Notwithstanding revenue was relatively on par, H.R. Owen incurred a pre-tax loss of RM0.8 million in the current quarter as opposed to pre-tax profit of RM14.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This was due to the previous year’s corresponding quarter benefitted from better profit margin as a result of the stronger used car market due to new car supply disruption as well as the government relief received last year. On top of that, the current quarter incurred higher operating costs with inflationary pressures as well as UK interest rate hike impact on the higher stocking loan drawdown in the current quarter under review.

In the current 6-month period ended Dec 31, 2022, the group reported a revenue of RM2.8 billion, representing an increase of 38.4% over the revenue of RM2 billion reported in the previous year’s corresponding period. The higher revenue was mainly due to revenue growth attained by STM Lottery.

On the other hand, the pre-tax profit for the current 6-month period ended Dec 31, 2022 increased by 200% to RM202.2 million compared to RM67.4 million pre-tax profit reported in the previous year’s corresponding period. The jump in the pre-tax profit was mainly contributed by STM Lottery but partly set off by lower results reported by H.R. Owen.

STM Lottery’s revenue and pre-tax profit increased by 119.7% and 325.7% respectively compared to the previous year’s corresponding period. They were mainly attributed to the full resumption of business operation in the current period ended Dec 31, 2022 whilst business operations were disrupted by the imposition of nationwide lockdown from June 1, 2021 to Sept 13, 2021 in the previous year’s corresponding period, causing the cancellation of 37 draws during the said period.

H.R. Owen’s revenue was higher by 4.5% in the current period compared to the previous year’s corresponding period. However, the revenue dropped by 2.4% when converted to ringgit due to unfavourable foreign exchange effect. In spite of the increase in revenue, the pre-tax profit dropped 73.0% to RM10.9 million from RM40.1 million recorded in the previous year’s corresponding period.

This was mainly due to the first half of previous year benefitted from the exceptional performance of the used car sector arising from the supply shortage in the new car market coupled with government relief received. The higher operating costs as well as higher interest expenses incurred partly due to interest rate hike in the current period under review have also negatively impacted the profit generated by H.R. Owen.

The board has declared a second interim dividend of 2.5 sen per share in respect of the financial year ending June 30, 2023 and payable on April 21, 2023. The entitlement date has been fixed on April 5, 2023.

The second interim dividend distribution for the financial year ending June 30, 2023 will amount to RM33.74 million. With this, the total dividend distribution for the financial period ended Dec 31, 2022 is approximately RM60.7 million.

The Number Forecast Operator (NFO) industry in Malaysia continues to be vigilant amidst the new political landscape and to carefully navigate through the changes in the local government policies. The management is cautiously optimistic that the recovery in consumer spending, influx of tourism-related activities and rebound in export trade will continue to support the economic growth. The group will remain vigilant and continue to monitor the resultant financial impact to operations from the global and local political and economic development particularly in the countries that the group has operations.

The directors cautiously anticipate that the group’s businesses will remain encouraging and steadfast, particularly with the resilient nature of NFO business as noted in the past economic crises and turbulent periods. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the directors are confident that it will continue its lead in terms of market share in the NFO business for the financial year ending June 30, 2023.