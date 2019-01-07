Spring Art plans IPO, to acquire new machinery

PETALING JAYA: Spring Art Holdings Bhd is looking to list on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia and will use the proceeds from its proposed initial public offering (IPO) to acquire new machinery for its new factory.

In a draft prospectus exposure on the Securities Commission website, the group said its IPO involves a public issue of 97.7 million new shares, of which 20.8 million shares will be made available for the Malaysian public and 4.2 million shares for application by eligible directors, employees and persons who have contributed to the success of the group.

The remaining 72.7 million shares will be made available for application by way of private placement to selected bumiputra investors approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry and selected investors.

There will also be an offer for sale of 27.02 million existing shares via private placement to selected investors.

The group is involved in the manufacturing of ready-to-assemble furniture products, where it under-takes the design and development, manufacturing as well as marketing and sales of office furniture, bedroom furniture, living room furniture as well as other types of furniture.

To date, the group owns three facilities and operate six production lines with a total annual production capacity of 337,016 units of furniture. Currently, its manufacturing processes, save for lamination activities, are carried out at its manufacturing factories located in Muar, Johor.

For the six-month period ended June 30, the group posted a net profit of RM1.96 million on the back of RM22.7 million in revenue.