SRR reduction to free up RM7.4 billion across banking system: Analyst

KUALA LUMPUR: The move by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to reduce the statutory reserve requirement (SRR) to 3% from 3.5% would free up an estimated total of RM7.4 billion in liquidity across the banking system, according to Interpacific Securities Sdn Bhd head of research Pong Teng Siew.

Speaking to SunBiz, he said the move was an overall good one for the banks, albeit a bit surprising.

“There are a couple of tools that the central bank can use to prod the banks to lend more and this is one of them. It frees up money for the banks to either lend as loans or the banks could use that to liquefy their balance sheet if their loan-to-deposit ratio is above what they consider comfortable.”

“The banks could simply put that money to work in the money market. If it’s based on the OPR at 3%, that RM7.4 billion will earn a total of RM222 million per annum. Maybe not a great deal, but it helps,” he said.

Pong also explained that of the RM7.4 billion freed up, RM4.7 billion would be for commercial banks, RM2.6 billion for Islamic banks and RM106 million at investment banks.

However, with the increased funds available in the system, this does not necessarily translate to a potential increase in loans, Pong said.

The SRR rate cut is the first in three years. The previous reduction done by BNM in 2016 to 3.5% from 4%, added about RM6 billion to the system.

Leinvest PCL chief investment officer William Ng said the central bank’s decison to revise the SRR was both good and bad, although the difference was separated by a fine line.

“It’s bad because due to the increased availability of funds to lend out, banks’ profit margins may be squeezed. However, the good thing is that there will be more funds in the system, which means there is more money to lend out.

“It is possible that the banks don’t have to lend out the money, but to not do so comes at a cost,” he said.

On Friday, BNM announced that it would be lowering the SRR ratio from 3.5% to 3% effective Nov 16, a surprise move given the central bank chose to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate at 3%.

“The decision to reduce the SRR is undertaken to maintain sufficient liquidity in the domestic financial system. This will continue to support the efficient functioning of the domestic financial markets and facilitate effective liquidity management by the banking institutions,” it said in a statement.

The SRR is an instrument to manage liquidity and signifies the minimum amount of reserves that must be held by a commercial bank. It is not a signal on the stance of monetary policy.