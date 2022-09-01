StanChart’s SmartStocks makes easy trading across 7 global markets

PETALING JAYA: Standard Chartered Malaysia today launched SmartStocks, a one-stop online share trading platform, bringing clients the convenience of trading on 12 exchanges across seven global markets from Malaysia via one account, on any web-enabled or smart device.

Through SmartStocks, clients will be able to access the world’s stock exchanges namely Bursa Malaysia, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, US OTC, BATS Global Markets, the Australian Stock Exchange, the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange – all at a single brokerage rate, which can be as low as 0% for the bank’s Priority Private clients.

SmartStocks allows clients to seamlessly build and consolidate their holdings in one place and can be accessible directly via the bank’s SC Mobile app. Account opening and onboarding for SmartStocks are simplified and completely digital, with the overall process taking minutes to complete.

In addition to providing instant news and financial updates, SmartStocks is equipped with key features to help facilitate informed investment decision making. For example, the Refinitiv Report+ feature provides clients with a unique analysis of a stock’s overall outlook, industry performance amongst its peers, and aggregated scores from top global brokers.

Standard Chartered Malaysia managing director and head of consumer, private and business banking Sammeer Sharma said Malaysian retail investors are still facing challenges to gain access to global markets, with high transaction fees remaining a huge concern.

“With SmartStocks, we are breaking down these barriers by making it more convenient and affordable for our clients to diversify into stocks across multiple markets onshore. The launch of SmartStocks will strengthen the bank’s wealth management proposition, right in line with our focus on capturing the affluent segment and further digitising banking services for our personal banking customers.”