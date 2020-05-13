Star Media Group confirms CEO’s resignation

PETALING JAYA: Star Media Group Bhd has confirmed the resignation of its CEO Andreas Vogiatzakis.

Vogiatzakis has left to pursue his own interests, according to the group’s Bursa disclosure.

The filing follows media reports earlier today, which quoted unnamed sources.

“The board of directors and management of Star Media Group wish to express its appreciation to Andreas for his invaluable contribution to the company and the group during his tenure of office while assuring that business will commence as usual,” the group said in a separate filing.

Vogiatzakis was appointed to the CEO post on Aug 13, 2019, after Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai retired from his CEO cum group managing director post on Jan 1, 2019.

Prior to joining Star Media, Vogiatzakis was Havas Media Group Malaysia CEO from August 2016 to June 2019.

Before that, since 2006, he was the Omnicom Media Group Malaysia CEO for 10 years. He began his career at DMB&B in New York after graduating with high honors from the University of Florida.

After his tenure in the US, he then joined JWT in Athens, Greece before heading to Asia.

In 1997, Andreas launched and ran MediaVest Japan, later merging it with Starcom, with a short stint in-between as the Wieden & Kennedy’s media director. In 2003, Andreas moved to Taiwan as MindShare Group CEO until 2006, when he made Malaysia his home.

In the meantime, Star Media said it has established a temporary committee comprising three non-executive directors of the company, namely Datuk Fu Ah Kiow, Datuk Mohd Aminuddin Mohd Rouse and Chan Seng Fatt, will be set up to oversee operations until a new candidate is identified.