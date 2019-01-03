Star Media sets up special committee, new CEO identified

PETALING JAYA: Star Media Group Bhd has identified the candidate for the position of CEO and will make an announcement in due course. At the same time, a special committee will be set up to look after the operations in the interim.

To recap, on Nov 30, 2018, Star Media CEO and group managing director Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai announced that he will be stepping down on Jan 1, 2019.

The group said in a bourse filing today that a replacement for Wong has been identified.

A temporary special committee comprising three non-executive directors will be set up to oversee the operations of the company until the new group CEO assumes office. The three non-executive directors are Datuk Fu Ah Kiow, Datuk Dr Mohd Aminuddin Mohd Rouse and Chan Seng Fatt.

“The board wishes to emphasise that whilst the abovementioned directors undertake their role as oversight on the operations, they will as non-executive directors endeavour to act objectively at all times in the best interests of the company and shareholders,” said Star Media.