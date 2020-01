GEORGE TOWN: Starbucks Malaysia & Brunei plans to explore the possibilities of setting up more mobile counters in offices and commercial buildings to meet the growing demand for one of the world’s leading coffee providers.

Its managing director Sydney Quays said that there is a healthy expansion drive of its branded outlets, drive-through as well as specialised outlets such as Starbucks Reserve and Signing Stores, but what can be exciting is making its coffee available at smaller footprints but in strategic locations.

“We are exploring it. Also a hybrid setting of a reserve and drive-through concept. The signing store is also a boost for the disabled community, especially those hard on hearing and have to rely on hand sign communications,” he noted, adding that loads of disabled tourists on tour buses have been flocking to the Starbucks signing stores in the Klang Valley.

Meanwhile, having Starbucks in office buildings would help meet the demand for coffee among the office executives. He said this at the unveiling of the first Starbucks Reserve outlet at the Gurney Plaza mall last Friday.

Altogether, there are around 300 outlets in the country with 12 Reserve outlets of which nine are located in the Klang Valley.

Starbucks Reserve reinforces the chain’s leadership role here in Malaysia, while also helps generate awareness about the beverage and its specially farmed coffee beans from throughout the world.

Quays, who is also the Starbucks franchise holder – Berjaya Food Bhd CEO, said that the Reserve coffee is the rare and exotic high quality Arabica coffee, sourced from its partners in 30 countries.

The outlets also boost the company’s highly trained baristas, who can produce within instant the delightful concoction of the beverage.

Quays said that Starbucks not only markets and sells coffee, but also provides job opportunities for the young, who are eager to further a career as a barista.

Asked about the growing competition, Quays said that Starbucks welcomes it as only through competition can they improve their services and quality to the consumers.

“We welcome the entry of new players in the coffee market. We will strive to constantly improve our products.”