Starbucks Malaysia launches ‘signing store’ in Kuching

KUCHING: Starbucks Malaysia marked another milestone with the launch of its outlet at Vivacity Megamall here which uses sign language as a means of communication.

Dedicated to offering employment and development opportunities to the hearing-impaired as well as to fostering meaningful connections between partners and customers, it is the coffee chain’s first “signing store” in the Borneo region and its third after Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

Berjaya Food Bhd CEO and Berjaya Starbucks Coffee managing director Datuk Sydney Quays said the company aims to expand the initiative in every state.

“Besides providing employment to the (hearing-impaired) community, we also aim to spread public awareness and build confidence among them as they could sometimes be shy to step forward due to their disability,” he said at a press conference after the outlet’s launch today, which was officiated by Sarawak Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

The support and commitment from the state government and the Sarawak Society for the Deaf (SSD) eased the process to open an outlet there, he said.

Quays also said Starbucks Malaysia is collaborating with SSD to provide professional Malaysian sign language interpretation services and to host activities in the store.

He said this will provide a platform for the community to gather and connect with each other. It has received overwhelming response from customers since its July 27 soft launch.

The coffee chain has so far recruited 20 hearing-impaired personnel for its three “signing stores” with eight of them in the Vivacity Megamall outlet. – Bernama