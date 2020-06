PETALING JAYA: Digital wealth management platform StashAway has expanded its offering to include a ringgit cash management portfolio, called StashAway Simple™, that is available to both retail and sophisticated investors, with a projected rate of 2.4% per annum.

Unlike other cash management options in the market, such as savings accounts and fixed deposit accounts, Simple offers a flat rate on any balance, has no lock-ups, no restrictions on transfers, and doesn’t require investors to meet any sort of conditions to earn the projected rate.

StashAway does not charge any management fees on StashAway Simple™.

In Malaysia, fixed deposits are the standard cash management option that awards individuals around 1.9% to 2.1% as long as they don’t withdraw their funds early.

StashAway Malaysia country manager Wong Wai Ken said savers and investors should not have to lock up their money for six to 12 months just to earn an acceptable rate in a low interest rate environment.

“With StashAway Simple™ anyone can earn a projected 2.4% per annum return without lock-ups and complicated conditions. Especially in uncertain times such as these, it’s even more important to have quick access to your cash without locking up your money. We want people to have access to their cash while still being able to grow it. We hope Simple encourages them to raise their standards about how they manage their money.”

Wong said cash management is an essential element of every individual’s financial plan, regardless of net worth.

“Malaysia is a cash-heavy society, and as we encourage more people to rethink the way they approach their investments, we also want them to reevaluate how they can manage their cash.”