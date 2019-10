PETALING JAYA: Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd has appointed Stefano Clini (pix) as its new managing director effective October 26, 2019.

Steafano, an Italian aged 53, will succeed outgoing managing director Ted Akiskalos in managing the group’s operations in Malaysia and Singapore as well as representing the group in Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC, Sri Lanka as a board member.

Clini is currently Carlsberg Vietnam Breweries Ltd managing director since September 2017.

“Under his leadership, Carlsberg Vietnam has had a successful turnaround with record growth in both top and bottom line,” said Carlsberg Malaysia in a filing with the stock exchange.

Prior to joining Carlsberg Vietnam, Clini was British American Tobacco Malaysia managing director responsible for the Malaysia and Singapore operations from 2013 to 2016.

He has 30 years of experiences in the global consumer goods industry and had held various senior leadership and commercial roles within the H.J. Heinz in Italy from 2005 to 2013 and the Procter and Gamble (P&G) in Italy, Belgium, Switzerland and Turkey from 1990 to 2005.