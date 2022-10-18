Stellantis CEO says carmaker may end production in China

PARIS: Car giant Stellantis may stop building vehicles in China, chief executive Carlos Tavares said on Monday (Oct 17), citing building tensions with the West as a deterrent to investment there.

“Our strategy anticipates the possibility of geopolitical tensions,” he told reporters at the Paris Motor Show.

“There have already been several times where we’ve been thrown out of a country when Western sanctions are imposed ... can we be sure that the stability of relations between China and the world is guaranteed?” he added.

Stellantis has already dropped a joint venture that built Jeep SUVs in China after failing to take a controlling stake, and is in talks with local partner Dongfeng about its Peugeot and Citroen brands.

Unlike German rival Volkswagen, which sold three million cars in China last year, the historic mass-market French vehicles have never broken through there.

“We’re still selling Jeep and Alfa Romeo vehicles built outside China very profitably” in the world’s largest car market, Tavares said, suggesting the same model could work for Peugeot and Citroen.

“If we take our strategy all the way, we don’t need any factories in China. In a world of growing tensions, we don’t need to create vulnerabilities,“” he added.

Japanese and German producers have largely stayed away from the Paris Motor Show.

But Asian manufacturers like China’s Ora and BYD or Vietnam’s VinFast have turned out in force, hoping to bring lower-cost electric vehicles to European markets.

Stellantis aims for revenues of €20 billion (RM91.9 billion) in China by 2030 with its 14 brands, but Tavares complained of unequal treatment from Beijing.

“The red carpet is rolled out for Chinese manufacturers in Europe, and that’s not how we’re welcomed in China,” he said. “Import taxes on vehicles coming from China should be symmetrical with those applied to Western vehicles in China.”

The Stellantis boss said that “we are in a world that’s fragmenting, states are trying to create bubbles”.

“If we think these bubbles will close at some point, we’ll have to sell in Europe vehicles that are made in Europe. We will adapt,” he added.

Tavares also said the European Union’s (EU) proposed 2035 ban on fossil-fuel cars should be renegotiated to give hybrid models a greater role in the transition to zero-emission vehicles.

“It’s essential,” he said during the news conference, when asked if talks on the ban were needed. “The dogmatic decision that was taken to ban the sale of thermal vehicles in 2035 has social consequences that are not manageable.”

Tavares’ comments come as the EU is currently finalising a package of climate proposals, which currently includes an effective ban on the sale of new fossil-fuel vehicles from 2035.

Under the EU’s proposals, plug-in hybrids would only count as low-emission vehicles until 2030.

Tavares said forcing a transition to electric vehicles, which are more expensive than fossil-fuel or hybrid equivalents, will make car ownership unaffordable for many.

“If you deny the middle classes access to freedom of movement, you are going to have serious social problems,” he said.

“What we have to offer our European leaders is a transitional solution,“ Tavares said. With a mild hybrid you can maintain “the affordable size of these vehicles and reduce CO2 emissions by 50%,“ he added. – AFP, Reuters