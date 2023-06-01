Stellantis creates separate unit for data services business

PARIS/LONDON: Carmaker Stellantis said on Thursday (Jan 5) it was establishing a new business unit to help expand its data services business, part of its plans to boost revenue from software-related activities over the next decade.

The new unit, called Mobilisights, will license data to a wide range of customers including rival carmakers, drawing on Stellantis’ connected vehicles, which are expected to total 34 million by 2030, up from around 12 million now.

Sanjiv Ghate, Mobilisights CEO, told reporters the business could help to reduce accidents by for example relaying information about road hazards, and also allow insurance products to be better tailored to individual drivers.

Setting up a separate unit should make it easier to establish partnerships, added Ghate, who joined Stellantis last year and is based in the San Francisco area.

Mobilisights will be a key contributor to the €20 billion (RM93.2 billion) in incremental annual revenues that Stellantis expects from software-related services by 2030, the company said in an announcement at the CES convention in Las Vegas.

Ghate would not be drawn on precisely how much revenue Mobilisights would be expected to contribute but said that Stellantis had a number of software units that would each be generating “north of a billion dollars”.

It is the second of seven new value-added business units planned by Stellantis, whose brands include Fiat, Peugeot and Jeep. The first was the Circular Economy business, aiming to make more use of recycled material in production.

Overall, Stellantis is aiming to double revenue to €300 billion a year by 2030, at the same time as keeping profit margins high.

In Las Vegas, Stellantis unveiled a prototype of an electric Ram pickup at the CES technology show, part of the effort by chief executive Carlos Tavares to show that the French-Italian automaker is catching up with Tesla Inc and other rivals.

The electric “Ram 1500 Revolution” is a one-of-a-kind show vehicle meant to whet appetites for a production model due in 2024. It will arrive after rivals’ offerings in one of the most important segments of the North American electric vehicle market.

The real electric Ram truck will launch more than two years after the smaller Rivian R1T electric pickup and Ford's F-150 Lightning electric truck. General Motors Co plans to start delivering electric Chevrolet Silverado pickups this year. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the long-delayed Cybertruck will launch this year from a factory in Texas.

The Ram prototype, and a separate CES show vehicle from Stellantis’ Chrysler brand, are physical representations of the strategy Tavares and other executives outlined last year to match the electric propulsion and connectivity technology Tesla and other rivals are bringing to market.

Meanwhile, Tavares said that more auto plant closures will happen if high prices for electric vehicles cause vehicle markets to shrink from pre-pandemic levels.

Automakers will risk losing pricing power as chip supplies recover, Tavares said at the CES technology trade show in Las Vegas.

Stellantis said last month it would indefinitely idle an assembly plant in Belvidere, Illionois, citing high costs for electric vehicles. Tavares told reporters said similar actions “will happen everywhere as long as we see high inflation of variable costs”.

The auto industry must absorb 40% higher costs for EVs, he added.

The company had flagged that increasing costs related to the electrification of the automotive market as the most impactful challenge affecting the auto industry.

“If the market shrinks we don’t need so many plants,” Tavares said. “Some unpopular decisions will have to be made.” – Reuters