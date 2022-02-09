Stonebranch declares 2021 record growth, well positioned for 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced its best year of growth and revenues in 2021, stimulated by new customer relationships, launch of an enhanced Integration Hub, and the v7.0 release of the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC).

In 2021, Stonebranch added more new customers than ever before, fuelling the company’s highest revenues since it was founded in 1999, according to a statement.

“2021 was another great year for Stonebranch, and 2022 is poised to be even better. More new enterprises added Stonebranch to their IT automation and orchestration tech stack than any other year in the history of the company,” said Stonebranch CEO Giuseppe Damiani.

“In addition, we continued to strengthen our existing client relationships, steadily maintaining a retention rate of over 99%. 2021’s strong performance is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our team.”

The UAC enables enterprises to orchestrate automated IT processes and workloads in real-time across on-premises, cloud, and containerised environments.

Stonebranch offers advanced solutions in cloud automation and data pipeline orchestration, which are further supported by new and enhanced third-party integrations available in the newly launched Integration Hub.

In 2021, Stonebranch was recognised by leading analysts and technology review platforms. Among others, Gartner named Stonebranch a representative vendor in two reports — Hype Cycle for I&O Automation and Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms.

Stonebranch grew its employee base in 2021, expanding the size of its offices in the United States, Germany, Greece, Macedonia, and Malaysia. In March, Stonebranch strengthened its leadership team by appointing Peter Baljet as chief technology officer. - Bernama