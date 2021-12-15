Straits Energy, Fendercare Marine in Labuan STS venture

PETALING JAYA: Straits Energy Resources Bhd’s 60% owned subsidiary Victoria STS (Labuan) Sdn Bhd has signed a heads of agreement (HoA) with Fendercare Marine (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd (FCM) to form an exclusive collaboration to provide ship-to-ship (STS) services together at the port limit of Victoria Bay, Labuan (Victoria Bay Port Limit).

The STS hub is scheduled to commence operation by the first quarter of 2022.

Victoria STS has been awarded a concession to develop an integrated offshore ship-to-ship energy transhipment hub at Victoria Bay Port Limit. The STS hub will be Straits’ sustainable energy flagship project in the Victoria Bay deepwater area spanning a vast 3,309ha supporting an initial six STS berths with safe water depths of up to 30m.

Under the HoA, FCM will be registering Victoria Bay Port Limit, Labuan as an official STS hub in its website and through its extensive global network and marketing, will promote and bring clients to the port as the preferred STS location in Asia.

FCM will support the STS hub with the required system and equipment, specialised trained personnel, advisory control, and provide additional training and certification for Victoria STS’ staff by FCM’s foreign experts.

Straits group managing director Datuk Seri Ron Ho Kam Choy said this collaboration will kickstart Straits’ foray into the sustainable and alternative energy space and together with Fendercare, its prime focus right now is to establish Victoria Bay Port Limit as a major energy transhipment hub in Asia.

“We are confident to serve the needs of major global shipping line customers with our combined wide spectrum of energy-related maritime solutions and infrastructure.

“This exclusive collaboration with Fendercare will open up an array of numerous exciting opportunities not only for Victoria STS but also for other entities within the Straits group that will benefit from the business spin-offs of this project,” Ho said in a statement.

Fendercare managing director Elizabeth Skinner said the group can develop Victoria Bay into an STS hub location for the transfer of all oil and gas cargoes without restriction on vessel sizes.

“We will be conducting STS transfers of LNG due to the favourable met ocean conditions at the STS location at Victoria Bay. The follows the drive for the world to transition to cleaner and greener sources of energy. LNG STS is becoming more commonplace, it is also where we have over a decade of experience. The transfers of LNG, as well as all oil cargoes at Victoria Bay, gives our customers additional options and flexibility,“ Skinner said.