Streamline govt, private sector valuation methods, says Lim

KAJANG: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has called for a transparent standard operating procedure (SOP) to narrow the gap between property valuations derived by the government and the private sector.

“I always hear that there is a difference between the valuation figures provided by the government sector and the private sector valuers. We need to see how the gap can be narrowed,” he said in his opening speech at the launch of the Property Market Report 2018 today.

He said the differing values are due to different valuation methods used, for instance, the comparison method employed by the Valuation & Property Services Department (JPPH).

However, he said the cost and depreciation method may be more suitable in some cases and recommends more engagements between JPPH and the private sector in order to streamline the methods used.

“I believe if there are clear SOPs, then the gap in property prices will not be so wide,” he added.

JPPH director general Ahmad Zailan Azizuddin said the cost and depreciation method is the last resort used by the department, because the cost of a development is not the same as the value of a development.

“We normally use the comparison method. He (Lim) has suggested to use the cost and depreciation method, which is our last resort because cost does not equal value. Cost and value are very different from each other. Value is based on transactions in the market, whereas cost is based on facts,” he said.

Although the cost and depreciation method could be used for affordable housing, Ahmad Zailan said government intervention is needed to ensure transparency in development costs.

He said the government should draw up a policy to compel property developers to reveal the actual cost of development for their projects. At present, there is no transparency in the components of development cost and the department relies on estimates when carrying out valuations.

He said the government and private sector valuers carry out valuations based on the same principal and standards but there could be differences in opinion and interpretation of the standards, which leads to differing valuations.