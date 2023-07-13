Subang Jaya Medical Centre brings healthcare to homes

SUBANG JAYA: Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC) has introduced Connected Care, a revolutionary remote patient care ecosystem that transforms healthcare delivery by bringing seamless services directly to patients’ homes.

The first of its kind in Malaysia, this innovative solution emphasises connectivity and remote monitoring by a trusted healthcare provider, enabling patients and their loved ones to access healthcare anytime, anywhere.

In line with SJMC’s commitment to innovation, the hospital has collaborated with the Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology & Innovation (MRANTI) and joined the MRANTI HealthTech Hub, an initiative by the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation and the Ministry of Health Malaysia to drive further advancements in healthcare technology and foster transformative innovation in patient care.

“We want to shift from patients to people, from healthcare to health, from hospital to home. With the launch of Connected Care, we bring a transformative revolution to healthcare delivery, empowering patients with seamless access to professional and affordable care in the comfort of their own homes.

“Our participation in the MRANTI HealthTech Hub further solidifies our commitment to collaborating for greater impact, driving advancements in healthcare technology, and fostering transformative innovation to spur the industry forward,” said SJMC CEO Bryan Lin.

Connected Care marks a significant milestone in SJMC’s commitment to building a comprehensive, end-to-end healthcare system. This innovative ecosystem expands upon SJMC’s existing HomeConnect and TeleConnect services, encompassing six areas of care with the latest addition, SeniorConnect. This service caters specifically to senior patients aged 65 years and above, who could be living apart from their loved ones with the support of a caregiver.

MRANTI HealthTech Hub programme offers healthtech innovators, technology providers, and other ecosystem players access to sandboxes, programmes, and services that speed up the commercialisation of healthtech products and solutions.

As part of this collaboration, SJMC and the MRANTI Healthtech Hub will join forces as sandbox partners, providing a platform for technology companies to test and validate their products.

MRANTI CEO Dzuleira Abu Bakar said, “Together, we aim to evaluate how these technologies perform in real healthcare settings and ensure the best possible outcomes for patients. This collaboration will bring value not only to MRANTI HealthTech Hub but also to our Integrated Healthcare Cluster (IHC) that will be developed through public-private collaboration. IHC will be a one-stop centre to accelerate local R&D commercialisation and technology adoption in healthcare and medicine.”