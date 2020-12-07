Success: The Insight Story – Believe in yourself and your capabilities

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

A humble beginning, good values instilled by parents, great exposure studying overseas, learning from experienced leaders in the earlier years of my career, supportive colleagues at work and a loving and supportive family at home.

What traits do you look for in your talent and how do you decide who is right for a job?

Someone who speaks his/her mind, articulates his/her thoughts and is able to influence others to make a positive difference. Most talents can excel in any role; however, the necessary knowledge, skills and competencies will be required for certain roles.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve in the future?

The pharmaceutical industry has always been an important industry for any country. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry has become an even more important industry for society. In Malaysia, I believe the pharmaceutical industry will become not only an essential industry for the country, but also a strategic industry ensuring self-sufficiency of locally manufactured medicines. A great future for this industry.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

Don’t look for a career/business which will reward you with lots of money, instead look out for a job/business which will give you a purpose to go to work and which you can leave a legacy behind.

We all know about the industrial revolution, are we in for a technological revolution? Your thoughts.

Technology will always be the forefront of change. Even way back from the stone age to the various industrial revolutions, the internet, smart phones etc, the way we live and work has changed over the years. Changes in technology will happen, and with the Covid-19 pandemic, the use of digital mediums will dominate the way we conduct our daily life and work.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

Having bosses who display the right values and competencies makes a big difference in the development of oneself. I have been fortunate to have great bosses who have acted as mentors which has helped me shape my professional life.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

I am a true believer that people make a difference to how a company/business performs. Human resources management is also my passion. So, in the next five years I will focus my time and energy on the development of talents in Duopharma Biotech, sharing with them my 37 years’ experience and knowledge on driving high performing teams, and assist the board and management in taking Duopharma Biotech to the next level.

Best piece of advice you ever received on your career.

Believe in yourself and your capabilities and go for it.

Most-admired business leader? Why?

Steve Jobs, for the passion and technology vision he displayed.

How do you stay abreast of issues affecting your industry?

By speaking to industry leaders and being involved in every issue faced by the industry.

If you could have an hour with any thought leader in the world, who would it be and why?

Mahatma Gandhi, for his strong human values and patience.

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced? What did you learn from it?

Working under an unsupportive boss. I learnt to be patient, and that things will eventually change for the better.

What was the most outlandish business proposal you have ever heard of?

Setting up a reflexology business on long-haul flights.

What man-made innovation confounds you? Why?

Viagra, do men really need it?

Malaysia’s greatest brand.

Must be AirAsia, but due to the pandemic, maybe not.

A must-read for every business owner/manager is.

Stephen Covey’s The 8th Habit.

How do you expect policies on climate change to impact businesses in the future?

It will weed out the irresponsible businesses who are the culprits contributing to the issues with climate change.

What are the top three factors you would attribute your success to?

Hard work, love what you do and engage with your people.

Tell us a joke.

An employee goes to see his supervisor.

“Boss, we are doing some heavy house-cleaning at home tomorrow, and my wife needs me to help with the garage, moving and hauling stuff. Can I apply for a day off?”

“Sorry, but we are short-handed, I can’t give you the day off,” said the boss.

“Thanks, boss,” says the employee. “I knew I could count on you to help my wife!”