Success: The Insight Story – Diverse range of talent, skillsets in a team vital

IN this week’s column, SunBiz gets the views of GHL Systems group CEO Sean Hesh (pic).

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

The experiences I gained from living and working across different countries has taught me the importance of cultural sensitivity and adaptability that have been essential in building strong relationships and driving business growth.

What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for a job?

While it is always easier to hire people who think like you and thus get along with you, it is more important that you have varied talent and skillsets to achieve the goals of a project or the team or the organisation. This is especially true in our rapidly changing industry and world.

We need team members who are challenging the norms, looking ahead to develop creative solutions and exploring new possibilities for the company. I place a high value on a diverse range of skills and traits when it comes to hiring new talent.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

I have had a number of mentors throughout my career and a few have become good friends. Looking back, they have coached me to be a better manager, to lead projects and teams and to be more strategic in thinking. They have challenged me and given me the confidence to take on more responsibilities or even different roles.

My mentors have helped me to develop a sense of perspective and balance in my professional life. They’ve encouraged me to focus on the things that truly matter, both in my work and in my personal life, and have helped me to develop a sense of purpose and direction that has been invaluable in my career.

Best piece of advice you ever got on your career.

My career took a very different trajectory when I followed the advice of my mentor to take up the challenge of a start-up role outside my home country. It broadened my horizon, has allowed me to pursue new opportunities and also challenged me personally and professionally.

This career move reinforced the importance of building bridges and connections which is very important in our industry. By focusing on building strong relationships and fostering a culture of collaboration and partnership, I have been able to drive innovation, build trust, and create value for the companies which I have worked for.

What are the top factors you would attribute to your success?

• Vision and strategy

This is essential for me to steer the organisation and to focus all of us on the direction we are heading and to make decisions that align with our vision.

• Competitiveness

Having a talented and motivated team is very important. It’s also important to build a culture where everyone has a stake in the company’s success and where they are supported and empowered to contribute their best.

•. Authenticity

I prioritise building authentic, long-term partnerships with employees, our clients and our partners through transparency, honesty, and reliability. This creates mutual trust and respect, leading to more successful collaborations and better outcomes for employees, partners, clients, and other stakeholders.

• Shared responsibility, collaboration and accountability

You can’t do everything alone, and having a talented and motivated team is essential for achieving your goals.

For me, that means hiring people who are not only skilled and experienced, but who share our vision and values. It’s important to create a culture where everyone feels like they have a stake in the company’s success, and where they feel supported and empowered to contribute their best work.

Finally, I believe that my success has been greatly influenced by the ability to collaborate effectively with others and to approach challenges with empathy and understanding.