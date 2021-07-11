Success: The Insight Story – Do your research, start with calculated risks and adjust along the way

MEDI Lifestyle Ltd executive chairman & CEO Datuk Low Koon Poh (pix) tells SunBiz that there is no ‘best time’ to start – just take the plunge when ready.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

Being involved in corporate advisory and restructuring since early 2000, having held various director positions for companies in different industries over the past 20 years, focusing largely on value creation; it is important to always learn from past experiences to make the present better and create a future that is feasible for the next generation.

Life is full of ups and downs. When at its “ups”, enjoy it and don’t forget about giving back. When at its “downs”, take it slow and embrace it. Take a step at a time and break every thing into small parcels, and it will be easier to manage.

What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for a job?

1. The passion/fire in one’s determination to succeed.

It is important to have that drive to want to succeed in life, at work as motivation to do well and do things right. When you have that drive, all things will fall into place. With the right proactiveness to want to learn, to be curious, to find out how things can be done better.

2. Willingness to work and get things done.

And even at times to get to the ground, to get involved at all levels to understand the needs and processes. And it will definitely help with a great positive mindset that is able to view challenges as opportunities and see beyond the challenges.

3. Forward thinking.

To be able to strategise and think ahead of the competition or situation.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve?

Healthcare in the current world is of utmost importance, and this especially so with the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic. Covid has literally disrupted the world economy and one’s lifestyle to an extent that no one could have imagined. With the new normal of donning masks whenever we are out, adopting social distancing and distancing ourselves from the crowd and being mindful of high-risk locations, personal hygiene and self-care are elevated overnight.

Being in the healthcare sector, specifically in wellness, the emphasis is needed more than ever before. Things we used to take for granted will come into focus moving forward. And these involve simple things like spending more “me” time in taking care of one’s wellness and health, being mindful of how we eat, work and live; and staying protected and responsible to yourself and your loved ones.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

1. Don’t wait for the best time to start because there is never a best time to start. When you are ready, that is the time.

2. No such thing as risk free or guaranteed success. Do your research and start with calculated risks, and adjust when in progress.

We all know about the industrial revolution, are we in for a technological revolution? Your thoughts.

Yes. E-wallets, e-commerce, e-logistics and artificial intelligence are in the forefront, again, with the push by the pandemic. Example, pre-Covid, many people were concerned about e-commerce fraud but now nearly everyone is an e-commerce user. E-logistics has also grown by leaps and bounds during this pandemic, and so have e-wallets. Technology is here to stay.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

My mentorship times were the hardest days of my life. These mentors would always put me at the deep end of the ocean and see if I would swim or sink. Sometimes, I faced situations whereby any decision made would be detrimental. In hindsight, I am glad these mentors did what they did, and made me what I am today.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

My focus is to build Medi Lifestyle Limited into a regional personalised wellness solution company in Asia.

Best piece of advice you ever received on your career.

“Don’t worry about making mistakes. It is not about how many mistakes you make. It is how fast you can solve those mistakes that count.”

Most-admired business leader? Why?

Sirivat Voravetvuthikun. He is known as the “sandwich salesman”. He started as a successful stock broker and in 2003 his business collapsed and he went bankrupt. Instead of going into depression, he went to the street and sold sandwiches for a living. A few years on, he opened some F&B outlets and, fast forward to today, he is a successful businessman again. Perseverance is his key.

How do you stay abreast of issues affecting your industry?

My phone is my knowledge companion. I read news through my phone on business and general matters. I read news on both business media as well as social media for a more balanced opinion.

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced? What did you learn from it?

Biggest challenge: Right before the 2008 financial crisis, I was a CFO for an advertising company with offices around Asia. My boss absconded from the country with all of the company’s money, and left all staff to face the clients.

What I learned: Face the problems, and clear them one by one. Instead of choosing to resign and walk off, I took over the role and managed the staff and clients to resolve matters amicably Most importantly, be genuine to all stakeholders.

What was the most outlandish business proposal you have ever heard of?

“Invest today, and you will get a fixed 20% ROI monthly for 18 months.”

Malaysia’s greatest brand.

Ramli. Anywhere in the world, you meet a fellow Malaysian, the opinion of Ramli being the tastiest burger is unanimous.

A must-read for every business owner/manager is ...

I don’t have a must read, but rather read everything from everywhere.

How do you expect policies on climate change to impact businesses in the future?

Businesses may look at alternative solutions that will help them to tackle environmental and waste reduction issues. A greener approach and solution will be developed to sustain the eco system and balance it with care in which businesses should be more conscious and responsible wherever it’s possible.

What are the top three factors you would attribute your success to?

Right people, right place and right time.

These are obvious and many people said that it’s fate but if you are knowledgeable enough, you can partly manage your fate, that is, create opportunities for these events to happen.

Tell us a joke.

I am retiring tomorrow.