Success: The Insight Story – Don’t be afraid to try new things, always believe in yourself

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

Life lessons have taught me a great deal. Most importantly they taught me to listen first before sharing my opinion and how to balance work and life equally. I was a very anxious person but as time went by, it taught me to balance it out and it made me who I am today.

What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for a job?

For me, it will be your attitude. A person’s character tells a lot about him or her and it’s something that you can’t hide or fake. Of course, academics are also important but without the right attitude, it doesn’t matter how good you are on paper.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve in the future?

Well, 2020 has certainly been an eye opener to many of us, it has changed how we live, how businesses are operating and “the new normal” is now part and parcel of daily life. So our industry of building materials has definitely changed as we are now looking into products that are focusing on hygiene, recycled materials, environment sustainability and so on.

Cosentino has developed new ranges of materials that cater for all those needs, our materials are now perfect to be used for your kitchen countertop, bathroom vanity, floorings and wall cladding, facade and even your furniture.

For example, Silestone® by Cosentino has recently launched its latest collection, Silestone® Loft. The Loft series has taken inspiration from the colours and designs of famous cities around the world and is the first series by Cosentino to use the brand new HybriQ+ technology to be more environmentally sustainable.

We are ever-evolving and adapting to make sure that our products, health, environment and future are something we can look forward to.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

Never be afraid to try new things, trust your guts, and don’t lose faith in yourself.

We all know about the industrial revolution, are we in for a technological revolution? Your thoughts.

Absolutely, we are already experiencing it. Many industries are seeing the introduction of new technologies that create new ways of serving the needs of the people. This will be a game changer and we will need to embrace these changes to move forward.

How do you expect policies on climate change to impact businesses in the future?

Well, if we don’t take serious measures now, the effects of population growth, poverty and sustainable developments will be at great risk. We all have to be more responsible to the environment and to each other for a better future.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

I’m very lucky to have a good mentor, my sister. She has been a great mentor to me in giving advice when I first stepped into the corporate world. I looked up to her in many ways and it had helped me to step up my game in my professional career.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

I would like to look back and say that I have made and contributed to great changes to the company and to the team. That is what I would like to accomplish at a professional level.

Best piece of advice you ever received on your career.

Never doubt yourself and always believe in yourself. I know it sounds very old school, but it’s spot on.

Most-admired business leader? Why?

It will be our Cosentino president Francisco Martinez-Cosentino Justo. He courageously faced numerous challenges that hit him when he started. He has gone through so much and yet he managed to stand tall and be who he is today.

How do you stay abreast of issues affecting your industry?

By staying positive, especially with the current pandemic, no one is prepared so we need to make sure that the team goals and direction are aligned, being positive about the current situation and basically continuing to stay in touch with our customers and assuring them that we are with them throughout these tough times.

If you could have an hour with any thought leader in the world, who would it be and why?

Let’s keep it local, I would say Tony Fernandes. From a business perspective, I’m amazed by how he started and how determined he is with growing his aviation empire successfully. That requires a great leadership, strategy and planning to execute.

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced? What did you learn from it?

I would say it’s the Covid-19 pandemic. It has definitely changed how we handle life, work, health in a global way. We are faced with challenges in keeping up with the situation and we are forced to learn how to improvise and adapt to the new normal, be it at a personal or a professional level as no one was prepared for this.

I’ve learnt to always be on my toes and never be too comfortable where I’m at.

What man-made innovation confounds you? Why?

It will be our Silestone and Dekton products. We have come a long way in producing these materials, invested tons of hours in R&D works, in making sure that our products can make a change in our everyday lives.

This year, Dekton® by Cosentino, our innovative ultra-compact surface is now recognised by the United Nations as a carbon neutral product with its manufacturing done without releasing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. In order to achieve carbon neutrality, Dekton® has invested in GHG emission reduction projects to offset its emissions.

We make sure that our products are environmentally friendly, safe for people to use in their daily life. It’s not just a slab of stone but something more than that, and we are doing our part in making this happen.

Malaysia’s greatest brand.

In terms of branding, I believe it’s Shopee. It has grown so much and especially in a time like this. Whenever you want to buy something, the first thing that pops into our minds is Shopee. (Well, at least that’s the case for me)

A must-read for every business owner/manager is ...?

Malaysia Tatler. From a business point of view, we have to be aware of who are the up and coming personalities in the business world. And who knows, we may be working with them or their company in the future.

What are the top three factors you would attribute your success to?

Good working habits, creativity, character.