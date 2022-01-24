Success: The Insight Story – Dream big, work smart

TAN Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (pix) is active in two starkly different arenas. The current Olympic Council of Malaysia and Badminton Association of Malaysia president has set his sights on making his mark in the corporate world. This comes after he announced plans in November 2021 to inject his private company Citaglobal Engineering Services Sdn Bhd into listed construction player WZ Satu Bhd.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

As the son to parents who were both school teachers, I came from really humble beginnings growing up in Negri Sembilan. Since my early youth says I always had a passion to prove that I could make it in life despite being an “anak cikgu”. Being the eldest in the family among five siblings, I was motivated by a sense of responsibility to become the head of the household. So I worked diligently in my studies and graduated as a chartered accountant, before beginning my career at the very bottom of the corporate ladder.

The journey to where I am now was all done step by step. There were no shortcuts. The experience I gained while working for multinationals, private firms and sports institutions has equipped me with the skillsets and discipline needed to take WZ Satu into the next phase of our vision. Everything that I practised in the sports field – the mindset, the science and the technology – will be implemented in the process to achieve my goals in the corporate arena as well.

What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for a job?

When you come from a humble family and wealth is not one of your assets, the people around you become your strength. Likewise when I look for someone to join my team, I must first determine if they are able to embrace my vision and aspirations. There shouldn’t be a huge gap of understanding between me and whomever I employ. Due to my own upbringing and background, I believe in meritocracy. So if you are qualified, hungry, ready to take on challenges and able to fully utilise opportunities, you’re my kind of employee.

Furthermore, I believe that an organisation cannot be dependent on one outstanding individual. There has to be an institution, where everyone plays an important part to consistently produce results.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

I would say the first thing is to never limit your dreams. Nothing is impossible. But of course your dreams needs to be realised through hard work, perseverance and determination.

My view is that all Malaysians should have the ability to dream big, because our country has the right ingredients to become successful. Your drive only needs to be more exceptional than others.

The world is getting more competitive nowadays. You need to know what your challenges, your threats are.

Working smart is important, besides working hard. To make it in life, one not only needs a good education but also some lessons from the school of hard knocks.

We all know about the industrial revolution, are we in for a technological revolution? Your thoughts.

With digitalisation and the industrial revolution, things move very quickly. We must always keep pace with what’s happening around us and, unlike in the past, we can’t depend on historical data all the time. Proper reporting and timely information is needed to make the right decisions and companies have to visualise what will happen in the next one or two years to survive in the current environment.

It takes vision and guts to make the kind of decisions that enable things to advance forward.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

I’d like to build a brand that is credible, which has the trust and confidence of the investors. My flagship listed company will become a serious player in the facilities management, telecommunications, energy, infrastructure and technology sectors. Perhaps in these few years, I hope to double or triple its current market capitalisation from where it is now.

Of course I will also continue to give back to society, in the form of sports. I believe that sports is the main component in any country to bring unity to the people regardless of race or religion. It takes mental wellbeing to the next level as well.

All successful economic nations are very successful in sports. And the professionalism that I practise in sports will be applied to my corporate endeavours. I currently have two lives intertwined – I will bring a type of joy that is intangible through sports, and another that is tangible through corporate.

Most-admired business leader? Why?

Elon Musk. I admire the fact that he has defied critics, disrupted businesses, and made advances in many industries. In short, he has turned many things that initially seemed impossible into reality. And all of that could only be achieved due to his unbelievable work ethic, managing several companies and tasks at a time.

How do you stay abreast of issues affecting your industry?

I do a lot of reading online, and regularly keep in touch with my team and colleagues. In order to know what’s happening around us, we need to do make our own effort to conduct market intelligence by talking to people from all walks of life. It’s important to keep an open mind to connect and learn from someone else even though they’re very different from you.

If you could have an hour with any thought leader in the world, who would it be and why?

I’d pick Barack Obama. Like me, he was a son to a teacher and had little assets or connections to begin with. It would be interesting to speak to him about his life journey from when he was young, and what kind of principles and values he kept all the way to the top. Moreover, he is also a successful agent of change, leading from the top down in holding institutions and people accountable for their actions to help make a huge difference in many areas. That is what I aspire to achieve.

What man-made innovation confounds you? Why?

It has to be the internet, the greatest invention of the 20th century that changed the course of humanity. Just a few decades ago, no one could ever imagine that the internet would become such an important part of our lives. Since then, its impact has been enormous especially in areas such as education, information and communication. We saw this transpire even further during the pandemic, when a large part of economic activities could be moved online to facilitate social distancing.

What are the top three factors you would attribute to your success?

I believe that I still have much more to achieve. Some people have the opportunity, but not the experience. Some people have the experience, but not the opportunity.

I think I have reached a stage where I have both, and it is time to make use of it to take my corporate ambitions to the next level. Also, there are no shortcuts in life. I approach business the same way as I do in sports, everything has to be done one step at a time.