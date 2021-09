How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

My life has been filled with successes and failures. It is those learnings from challenges and failures that have shaped the leader I am today.

I moved overseas at the age of 12 and spent 11 years away from home studying in Singapore and Australia before returning to Malaysia. This helped to foster a strong sense of independence and problem-solving skills.

Mentors have also played a role in shaping me and teaching me about the importance of second chances. After suffering loneliness at school, a teacher helped and supported me, and that taught me to try to apply the same empathy to my management style.

What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for a job?

Hiring managers need to set everyone up for success and also ensure that success is sustainable. AWS is a company of individual builders who are looking to the future, and want to “build” solutions for customers in the process build the company together.

When I interview candidates, I am interested in both their successes as well as their failures. I believe those that have tackled challenges and overcome failures have the resilience and agility to handle ongoing changes and unexpected issues.

We have a leadership principle called “hire and develop the best”. Hiring is important but so is the development of our people. We strive to be Earth’s best employer by ensuring our leaders create a safe, productive, and diverse environment.

My favourite question to candidates is “How are you going to change the world?” I want to hire people who wake up in the morning and truly believe that they can make an impact as these people have the long-term vision we value and nurture.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve in the future?

The technology industry is evolving all the time, it never stays still. I’ve been in the business for 30 years and have seen increasing disruption. There used to be cycles of disruption every decade but now I see it much more frequently I believe much of it is being driven by cloud computing.

The biggest change over the last 10 years is the concept of democratisation of technology, especially with the cloud. Previously, only the largest enterprises had access to the latest technology.

The Covid-19 pandemic has rapidly changed how we work and conduct business, accelerating technology adoption and emphasising the need for transformation and re-skilling. When Malaysia announced the movement control order in March 2020, all business premises except for essential services were instructed to close, and food and beverage (F&B) operators were restricted to home deliveries. StoreHub, a startup headquartered in Kuala Lumpur offering a cloud-based retail management platform, immediately began developing its Beep Delivery mobile app, a POS-integrated food delivery feature for F&B businesses that enables users to order food online. It completed its app development in just 48 hours after the MCO was announced and launched the app to its F&B retailers. More than 200,000 orders were placed via Beep Delivery while the MCO was in place, and the retailers that adopted Beep Delivery experienced an increase in sales.

Another sector that is undergoing digital transformation is education. The Department of Polytechnic and Community College Education (DPCCE) – a department within Malaysia’s Ministry of Higher Education — is tasked with developing a world-class polytechnic and community college education system. It currently manages education and training at 36 government polytechnics and 104 community colleges across Malaysia. DPCCE decided to upgrade its learning management system in April 2019 with AWS, making that its primary teaching and learning channel. Today, its Curriculum Information Document Online System is the largest integrated cloud-based education platform in Malaysia’s public sector.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

I have four tips to share:

> Put your customers first. When you understand the needs and pain points of your customers, you can develop an action plan to meet their needs and alleviate the pain points. Work backwards to earn customers’ trust, and improve your solutions to fit customers’ needs.

> Learn and be curious. Builders have an innate curiosity, they are always learning and gaining new knowledge. They are not happy with status quo, and they want to improve things for the better.

> Business starts and ends with people. As a leader, the team always comes first. Be open to new things, constantly innovate, accept challenges, take ownership, and steer your employees in the right direction.

> Think big and challenge yourself with ambitious goals. I always remind myself, that if goals don’t have a 50% chance of failure, I am not pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

We all know about the industrial revolution, are we in for a technological revolution? Your thoughts.

The technological revolution is already here; we are living it in Malaysia. The government’s focus on improving connectivity, and the rolling out of 5G technology clearly demonstrates that. Lives will be further digitised once digital banking licences are awarded, and we can expect more as Malaysia advances its digital transformation with MyDigital blueprint.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

Professionally, I’ve had different mentors in different phases of my career and they have helped to shape how I view the world and highlight my blind spots, so I can actively address those areas.

One mentor is the CEO of a listed company in Malaysia, whom I reached out to for advice on managing a meeting with many stakeholders. A plainspeaking man who does not mince his words, he reminded me to be humble, listen and only provide feedback when there is something valuable to add. Sometimes we are so focused on asserting our viewpoint that we forget to listen. It reminds me of an approach at AWS, where we have an empty chair in the meeting room that represents the customer. This helps to focus the conversation on why we are here – to serve the customer.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

The legacy that I want to leave will be defined by the people I’ve helped to succeed. I don’t think about my career success in terms of corporate ladders or titles. For me, it is about being able to make an impact to the community, customers and at a personal level, my family. For me, the best title to have is that of a trusted adviser.

How do you stay abreast of issues affecting your industry?

Besides reading the news, I speak and listen to customers, partners and analysts. If these anecdotes and data do not match our internal metrics, we need to be prepared for our world views to be challenged.

If you could have an hour with any thought leader in the world, who would it be and why?

I’m inspired by leaders who have fought for social justice, such as Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, and Martin Luther King Jr. Learning about their challenges has inspired me and formed my opinions on diversity, consultative leadership and the importance of taking a long-term view.

My favourite quote by Mandela hangs on my wall as a constant reminder: “Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced? And what did you learn from it?

There are two global events that have had an impact on my life – the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.

When the financial crisis happened, I was working for a startup based in Singapore. I was travelling and when I returned to Singapore, I walked into an eerily quiet office as I was the only person left. The company had let the rest of the staff go. I remember feeling a profound sense of sadness and this memory is a reminder to not take anything for granted.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, it was hard to gauge the impact when it first occurred. Now many months later, my clear priority is the mental wellbeing of employees and loved ones.

A must-read for every business owner/manager is ...

Designing Your Life: How to Build a Well-Lived, Joyful Life by Bill Burnett and Dave Evans.

How do you expect policies on climate change to impact businesses in the future?

Through the Amazon Climate Pledge, we are committed to ensuring that our business is as sustainable as possible – utilising technology to track the developments in climate change and develop innovative solutions, while encouraging our customers and partners to join us in this effort.

What are the top three factors you would attribute your success to?

> Family and people come first. Leaders need to be emphatic always to serve and nurture the talent we have.

> Maintain curiosity.

> Be humble and work hard to achieve success, for yourself and your customers.