THIS week, SunBiz chats with Manforce Group Bhd founder and group managing director Datuk Paul Wong Boon Ming (pix).

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

From rags to riches. I started out rather poor with limited opportunities. I went through different challenges to reach where I am today. With determination, grit, constant learning and attending training classes, these practices have inspired me to overcome all sorts of circumstances throughout my career pathway.

What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for a job?

First will be their personality, where integrity will be the trait that I value most.

Second, I will look into their basic skills, capabilities and their experience in this field. In our field of industry, we value the employee’s basic skills and knowledge than their education level.

That said, this is also what inspired me to come up with our recent initiative, Malaysians’ Development Uplift Programme, where we hope to ride on this opportunity to empower young Malaysians with the necessary skills of learning, life and work; enhancing sustainable growth with skilled workforce through basic industrial training, at the same time ensuring that young Malaysians fully understand and exceed the expectations of employers.

Because of this we understand and believe that basic skills and knowledge will be the core values that an employer would ask for.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve?

The human capital management industry will definitely evolve, especially with machines and artificial intelligence technology taking over human jobs.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

Be passionate in what you are do, know your interest. Be persistent and take your time wisely to understand what the exact needs of the industry are.

We all know about the industrial revolution, are we in for a technological revolution? Your thoughts.

Yes, it will eventually happen, but it takes time.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

I have learned different things and lessons at each stage in my career path, and I have also gone through many mentorships in my life. However, we do not really have a role model to learn when we started our business as a foreign worker solutions provider in Malaysia, mainly because this business was quite new and immature at that time.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

To be listed in the ACE Market, and to create a platform in the human capital management industry where employees can access the platform for job opportunities and employers can reach out to suitable candidates for their companies.

Best piece of advice you ever received on your career.

A new “business model” – whenever we sell a product, we sell only the rights of usage, but not the ownership. When we fit it into our long-term business plan, we will then be able to gain maximum revenue based on this business model.

Most-admired business leader? Why?

Robert Kuok. When Kuok started his business, he used extraordinary and cutting-edge strategies in his plan, making him stand out from the other industry players at that time.

How do you stay abreast of issues affecting your industry?

I keep up on industry trends through all sorts of mediums and work closely with my colleagues and team members to share knowledge with them from time to time.

If you could have an hour with any thought leader in the world, whom would it be and why?

Warren Buffett. I admire his knowledge in the investment industry. Buffett follows his own advice: When he invests in a company, he likes to read all of its annual reports going back as far as he can. He looks at how the company has progressed and what its strategy is. He investigates thoroughly and acts deliberately, and infrequently.

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced? What did you learn from it?

The biggest challenge I have gone through was to identify a right business partner. Before I started Manforce Group, I started a business with a few partners; however, we had no choice but to wrap up the business years after due to conflict of opinions. After this incident, I understand that it’s crucial to choose a business partner who shares the same values as ourselves.

What was the most outlandish business proposal you have ever heard of?

Frozen durian. We came across this idea about 10 years ago, and we just laughed it off as we thought this idea was unusual and not applicable, because at that time we did not have the access to export durian to countries such as China. We never thought this business approach can be brilliant and common after 10 years.

What man-made innovation confounds you? Why?

Cryptocurrency (example, bitcoin), because until now I’m still not sure how it works. And I’m still doing my best to study it.

How do you expect policies on climate change to impact businesses in the future?

The policies on climate change will not bring a great impact on Manforce Group’s business, but it provides more benefits in the sense where we are able to ride on this opportunity to train and highlight the knowledge of climate change to our employees and be able to provide a better environmental solution for the business and industry.

Malaysia’s greatest brand.

AirAsia.

A must-read for every business owner/manager is ...

Awaken the Giant by Anthony Robbins.

What are the top three factors you would attribute your success to?

Integrity, persistence, and be creative and innovative.