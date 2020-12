What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for a job?

Confidence and adaptability. Someone steadfast in their decisions who is able to make the best of any situation. Most important, they have to show a genuine passion and belief in the brand. To me, these are strong markers of a future leader who can aid in furthering our vision.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve in the future?

Like everything else, this industry is always headed towards a more digital future. As I see it, e-commerce will continue to grow exponentially, and data will be more valuable than ever. The ability to harness data is a tremendous asset. All the while, making sure to keep enhancing the customer experience online. I’m excited about this journey, especially with a dedicated workforce behind me.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

Learn to be resilient. Understand that building a business has its many challenges. Every obstacle, no matter how big or small, may easily trip you. But the trick is to learn from every mistake, pick yourself up again and rebuild stronger than ever.

We all know about the industrial revolution, are we in for a technological revolution? Your thoughts.

In my view, it’s more of an evolution than a revolution. And it’s already happening, so we must learn and adapt to these ever-changing times. It doesn’t mean we’ll be closing down brick and mortar stores anytime soon. Instead, we’re building an online platform that can accompany the physical one while strengthening both.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

Having a good mentor is an invaluable asset. Especially when you’re starting out, it’s always beneficial to have an experienced eye to help you navigate the numerous challenges of running a business. I’ve been fortunate enough to have a wise and experienced mentor in my father. He built Bonia from the ground up and is the epitome of hard work and determination.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

Bonia’s journey is focused towards becoming a lifestyle brand.

My priority is to hit that goal within five years and elevate the brand beyond its already prosperous position. Along the way, I am looking forward to nurturing budding leaders and bright minds.

Best piece of advice you ever received on your career.

Stay humble. It’s important to anchor yourself with humility and gratitude in order not to lose sight of your purpose.

How do you stay abreast of issues affecting your industry?

The best lessons are learned through firsthand experience. To put it simply, I stay up to date on issues by maintaining a proactive role within the company. I’ve also built a significant network over the years – people with valuable insights into the industry that help me to stay on top of an ever-changing industry.

If you could have an hour with any thought leader in the world, who would it be and why?

A glass of wine with Anthony Tan would be marvellous. There are parallels between me and him: we are both around the same age, young fathers and business leaders. It would be a great opportunity to compare experiences, see how he thinks and get his perspective on life. I have a feeling we’d have a lot to talk about.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve faced, and what did you learn from it?

Finding and managing the right people. It’s a constant challenge because people can be unpredictable, but I’ve learned to play to people’s strengths. Someone may struggle in one role but thrive in another, so it’s important to be flexible enough to help others fulfil their potential.

What man-made innovation confounds you? Why?

I find rockets and space travel in general equally fascinating and confounding! I can understand and appreciate Elon Musk’s business model but when it comes to Space X launches, I’m blown away. That said, I am very excited about humanity’s inevitable venture towards the final frontier.

A must-read for every business owner/manager is ...

Walter Isaacson’s autobiography of Steve Jobs. Apple is more than a tech company, it’s a lifestyle! As I am on the same journey with Bonia, it was fascinating to not only dive into how Jobs led that revolution but also how he completely disrupted the industry – and the world – as we knew it.

How do you expect policies on climate change to impact businesses in the future?

Sustainability is high on my priorities for Bonia in the very near future. For businesses that are not already looking into increasing their sustainability efforts, this will be a wake-up call. The coming decades will be transformative with innovations that propel the ‘green movement’ forward. It’s only a matter of time.

What are the top three factors you would attribute your success to?

Staying humble, being a supportive leader, and having an appetite for continuous learning.