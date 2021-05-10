Success: The Insight Story – Never give up, focus on results

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

Growing up, I was the middle child among six boys. Due to this, I felt the need to prove I was worthy enough of my parents’ love when I was young. However, this changed as I grew older. I realised the only person I should prove my worth to is myself and no one else. I now run my own race.

I must thank two important figures in my life that made me the person I am today – my late grandmother and my mother. They were both strong and resilient Hakka women, and brilliant mentors. Through their actions, they shared with me their life values: work hard, be committed, stick to your values, and always give the best in whatever you do – a philosophy I adopt in my life to this very day.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve?

The food and beverage (F&B) industry is an essential pillar in Malaysia’s economy. This is reflected through job opportunities that F&B provides to a large portion of the country’s population.

There is no doubt that the industry will continue to grow and adapt. Covid-19 has brought to light the resilience of the industry as it was one of the first industries to be hit badly when the country went into lockdown last year. Despite the pandemic, industry players kept burning the midnight oil, finding new and innovative ways in keeping their businesses afloat while maintaining their employees as long as they possibly could.

The reality is that we (in the industry) hold responsibility beyond those who we employ, as we shoulder the livelihoods of our employees’ families as well. Given these circumstances, the industry was left with no choice but to quickly adapt and pivot to the evolving business environment. Overall, the industry revisited its business models, moving from the traditional way of serving customers, and now, shifting focus towards online delivery services and in-store pickup options. Instead of competing, the industry collaborated with each other to achieve better synergy.

While the pandemic has seen many established industry players permanently shutting their doors and exiting the market, we are also seeing how the environment is everchanging and providing fresh opportunities, specifically with many, new young entrepreneurs entering the industry.

I believe the F&B industry will continue to thrive and evolve. After all, everyone needs to eat, right?

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

I have been in the industry for 38 years and throughout the span of my career, I have had the privilege to work with many bosses, all with varying personalities and leadership styles. Each and every one of them has directly or indirectly shaped my leadership style.

Essentially, the years I spent working at McDonald’s were formative in shaping me the most. I spent the first two-thirds of my career in the fast-food chain company where I was given the opportunity to perform various functions, heading departments such as operations, training, supply chain, franchising, talent development, McCafé, desserts kiosks, equipment as well as delivery service. Years of experience in these areas have equipped me with valuable industry knowledge to run any kind of F&B setup.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

To oversee the success of Revenue Valley Group (RVG). There are so many opportunities for RVG to grow, and under my leadership, there are several goals I have set in order to achieve this – I want to build more profitable stores, elevate our brands, increase company revenue, reach out and engage more customers, build on our employee-talent development, and create significant shareholders returns.

Through our “Customer Noticeable Change” project, we will continue to put our customers in the forefront in addition to further enhancing their experience with the five brands under the company. Our aspiration is to take the customer experience and brand journey to the next level.

Moreover, through our franchising model, we want to help develop more Malaysian entrepreneurs while simultaneously helping underprivileged Malaysians, which will be done via our corporate social responsibility programme.

Throughout my working experience, I have learnt to adopt the three legged stool principle whereby employees, franchisees and suppliers form the very foundation of an organisation, and the balance of interest among the three principles is essential in ensuring a company’s success. As for my people, my vision is to inculcate a work environment where everyone is a leader. They own the role that they are entrusted with; they are the decision-makers; and they are trailblazers.

Best piece of advice you ever received on your career.

> Set your plan, share the plan, and execute the plan.

> Never give up and focus on delivering the results the right way.

Most-admired business leader? Why?

The late Charlie Bell, former CEO of McDonald’s corporation. He was a rank-and-file, super hands-on leader, and during his short tenure as CEO, he single-handedly transformed McDonald’s from a brand synonymous with “unhealthy” food, to a fastfood chain that encourages healthy eating habits by introducing a business plan that incorporated healthier food options on the menu, which ultimately led to the company’s recovery. Similar to Charlie, I aspire to be a game changer in the F&B industry.

How do you stay abreast of issues affecting your industry?

Interestingly, it is my family members that I turn to. I always believe that having an external viewpoint or perspective into the industry is critical for us to continue improving.

Every week, my family and I would gather at the dining table and have a catch-up session over a good meal where we would debate among each other over current issues and topics. As each of us come from different age groups and beliefs, it provides a range of perspective that would help us grow and learn.

If you could have an hour with any thought leader in the world, who would it be and why?

I would love to spend an hour sipping tea with the legendary Chinese general, military strategist and philosopher Sun Tzu. The military strategies and lessons from his renowned book The Art of War could be applied to life and are still relevant till this day, and serves as an inspiration to me.

Sun Tzu was a man ahead of his time and The Art of War is a must-read for every aspiring leader. It would be wonderful to have moments with him on how he would rewrite his book, based on the current era, especially in this pandemic.

An hour with Sun Tzu is impossible to have now; so instead, I would love to share a drink with like-minded entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas and thoughts on how we run our businesses and manage our challenges in the workplace.

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced? What did you learn from it?

The damage caused by the sudden outbreak of the pandemic last year was unprecedented and consequently, many have been left unemployed. In my prior place of employment, it was unfortunate that we had to make the difficult decision of letting go some of our restaurant personnel. This was one of the most difficult things that I had to do, knowing that our decision impacts the livelihood of these people during such a challenging period. From this ordeal, I learned to value and treasure the importance of ground-level employees, the people who put their heart and soul in keeping the company running. After all, what is a general without his army.

Another valuable lesson I learned from this is that we need to continuously stay ahead of the game – be proactive and be ready for the next crisis, come what may.

What man-made innovation confounds you? Why?

I have always been fascinated with electric cars. These two common things, electricity and cars, do not possibly come together but by “marrying” these two, it creates endless possibilities in changing the way we live.

Malaysia’s greatest brand?

Mr DIY continues to be a local brand that inspires me. What started out as a small hardware shop in Seri Kembangan grew exponentially as a business that have found their niche in economically priced products and now being a publicly listed company on the Bursa stock exchange. To top it all off, their two founders have made it to Forbes’ billionaire list.

What are the top three factors you would attribute your success to?

People, perseverance, gratitude and integrity.