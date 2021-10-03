Success: The Insight Story – ‘The road to success is always under construction’

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

The technology industry is a dynamic industry, and one needs to be resilient and innovative. Over the past two and half decades, my journey in the technology industry gave me the opportunity to manage the South Asia countries which exposed me to the dynamics of various business environments. The stint shaped my world view to be culturally cognizant; a habit I continue to practice to this day. It’s all about adapting and embracing the cultures of countries that I’ve worked and lived in and it is imperative for success.

It is important to always believe in yourself and in your potential. You have more potential than you think, but you will never know your full potential unless you keep challenging yourself and pushing beyond your self-imposed limits.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve in the future?

I see the acceleration of the nation’s digital transformation journey like nothing before in history. The right technology solutions can help organisations navigate uncertainties, adapt to changing conditions, become even more resilient and emerge even stronger in a post-pandemic world.

The IBM 2021 CEO Study reveals that 39% of Malaysian CEOs surveyed recognise artificial intelligence (AI) as one of the top technologies that will deliver enormous benefits for them.

In addition, 60% of CEOs surveyed strongly believe that the cloud (cloud computing) will be the key enabler of agility and resilience. However, cloud is not a destination, but rather a key enabler for transformation. What will enable speed and agility is a single, open IT architecture that extends from the core data centre to the very edge of where data and computing takes place. Hence this open and common architecture is the “secret sauce” that would enable organisations to “build once” and run anywhere to accelerate innovation.

Within the tech industry, this open architecture is often called the “hybrid cloud”. It is about meeting you where you’re at in terms of the IT infrastructure choices you’ve made and the various places you do computing — whether it’s in a public cloud, private cloud, or on-premises. s.

We all know about the industrial revolution, are we in for a technological revolution? Your thoughts.

Yes, having a strong digital foundation is no longer just seen as a source of competitive advantage, but an existential priority for Malaysia. The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is set to elevate productivity levels through the application of smart technologies, coupled with automation to both production and management processes. As a result, industries are set to enjoy greater operational and decision-making efficiencies.

The mix of key technology adoption together with tech-enabled capabilities will continue to be important in propelling businesses forward. The IBV “Digital Acceleration Study” indicated that cloud, AI, and mobile technologies are set to be the most impactful ones in contributing towards greater performance for organisations across various industries.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

I think it’s important to be focused on what you set out to achieve. Of course, there will be numerous road bumps along the way, which is all part of life and business. Just don’t get distracted by the zigzags along the road. Learn as much as you can about your chosen field from every perspective possible and put your heart and soul into realising your ambitions.

Also, be resilient. Failures and disappointments are going to happen time and again, no matter who you are and what industry you’re working in. Understand why things happen the way they do and learn what you can to avoid making the same mistakes again.

Lastly, continue to upskill and reskill so that you constantly stay relevant with industry trends. No matter what industry you’re in, a life-long learning mentality is an essential way of working. Remember that the “road to success is always under construction”.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

Mentorship has long been established as a huge differentiator for success. Both mentors and mentees can learn new things, build networks, and grow as professionals. I am blessed to have mentors who taught me the “tech ropes”, especially during the early years of my career.

An important lesson I had learnt when I was starting out was when one of my mentors told me this: “Always focus on the fundamentals, and do not be swayed by hype.”

For people starting out in their careers, I would encourage them to find good mentors early on. Then as you grow in your career, give back by being a mentor to others.

Best piece of advice you ever received on your career.

Always step out of your comfort zone and believe in your potential. I believe when you step out from your comfort zone and challenge yourself, magic happens.

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced? What did you learn from it?

In a world where women are at the front line in executive roles, there is always a need to balance between work and life. As a woman, especially an Asian woman, we are called to take on the role of mother, wife and daughter, something which is not necessarily emphasised for the male workforce. I am thankful that I have a solid support system. When you have family support, anything is possible.

Aside from work-life integration, one of the biggest challenges that I think most people are currently facing is skill-building and keeping up with the industry trends. No matter what industry you’re looking into, most modern businesses need people with general skills and knowledge of supporting information technology activities in the workplace.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

At IBM, we are committed to Malaysia’s growth, and its digital transformation journey and in helping organisations harness data insights for business returns; this means building new AI-infused data analysis capabilities on leading open hybrid cloud platforms.

We are looking forward to executing more collaborations with the public sector and with private firms so that positive ripples from such initiatives continue to benefit government, businesses and the rakyat.

What are the top three factors you would attribute your success to?

> There is no shortcut to success except through hard work, passion, and teamwork.

> A leader should also have a strong sense of responsibility to ensure the needs of the team are constantly addressed, and that efforts should always be from the “collective whole”.

> In dealing with customers, always prioritise what’s best for them and make it a point to learn up about their industries and how technology can elevate them to the next level.