SUCCESS: THE INSIGHT STORY – Where attitude and vision trump experience

What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for a job?

At Pickupp, we look to hire people with the right attitude and vision, who are passionate, driven self-starters with a willingness to learn and take ownership. For Pickupp, these traits are more important than focusing on years of experience, as we operate differently from a traditional logistics company.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve in the future?

At Pickupp, we use proprietary software to make delivering batches of orders more efficient, offering flexible and diversified delivery options at scale. In Malaysia, we do this via our seven warehouses, so we project that we will be able to meet the evolving expectations in the coming years.

The events of 2020 have led to a monumental digital shift in the way we live, work and study. It has also revealed the importance of delivery and logistics in keeping the wheels of the economy turning. As a growing player in this sector, Pickupp has seen an increasing reliance on delivery services following the pandemic. We anticipate this trend to remain in 2021 and beyond as we embrace a post Covid-19 world.

Fuelled by the huge rise in e-commerce, we have observed a few key trends in the sector. For one, smart logistics is the future – through the implementation of technologies such as automation and machine learning, the industry will optimise supply chain logistics to meet the needs of an increasingly digital global climate.

On the consumer front, there is no doubt that the pandemic has changed online shopping behaviours and expectations. The notion of ordering and receiving goods quickly, easily and securely has become an essential part of the e-commerce experience.

There has also been an increase in cross-border transactions as e-commerce transcends national boundaries. This requires closer collaboration across every level of the supply chain. The adoption of innovative technologies will serve to minimise disruptions and optimise operations across the expanded supply chain.

We also expect that logistics will no longer be considered the last piece of the retail puzzle. Instead, businesses, including traditional brick and mortar players, will start to incorporate logistics and fulfilment strategies into their core business models. This is vital, as consumer expectations for delivery services will only increase. For example, in China, same-day delivery is the norm whereas it is still a premium service in the local Malaysian market.

We all know about the industrial revolution, are we in for a technological revolution? Your thoughts.

100%. Over the years, technological innovation has created countless opportunities and transformed various industries. The pandemic has also underscored the pressing need for technology in every sector of the economy.

For example, the logistics and fulfilment sector was one of the earliest to be hit by the pandemic. And yet, because of how essential it is to the global economy, especially during this critical time, it was also quick to adopt technology to bounce back.

As a disruptor in the Malaysian logistics and fulfilment sector, Pickupp’s core solutions and services are founded on technology and automation. This has enabled us to be competitive and to scale at speed. Despite entering the market at a challenging time, we were able to quickly adapt to e-commerce peaks during the first MCO without affecting performance. This is also one of the benefits of being technology-driven – we built our company infrastructure around technology, and didn’t need to pivot from traditional operations.

Our technology-driven solutions, such as our proprietary automated batching, sorting, and routing technologies have enabled our clients to reduce costs while enhancing operational efficiency, thereby transforming their business as a whole and allowing them to cope with seasonal peaks with minimal disruption.

As the world settles into a digital-first low-touch economy in the aftermath of Covid-19, we believe that the evolution experienced by the logistics and fulfilment sector will also be experienced by all sectors of the economy and at every level of business and society, this will result in the technological revolution at scale that we have started to see today.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

Pickupp overall has expanded rapidly since its launch and is now operating in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, and Taiwan, empowering e-commerce focused companies to scale. Pickupp will continue to diversify its product offerings while extending its footprint, aiming to serve 10 major markets across Apac within the next five years.

In Malaysia, we’re committed to being a one-stop collaborative logistics partner for Malaysia’s largest logistics companies and e-commerce businesses. To that end, we will be working closely and collaboratively with our partners and customers to achieve this aim.

These will include offering our services in more cities across Malaysia; enabling growth for e-commerce players through affordable and best in class delivery services, allowing them to expand their business and serve more customers; increasing collaborations within the third-party logistics (3PL) community, serving more 3PLs in providing last-mile delivery services, as well as continuing to onboard more delivery agents to provide earnings opportunities across all demographics.

Beyond that, we’ve also set ourselves on the path to becoming the largest tech-centric logistics company in the region. We will be increasing our capacity and ability to partner with logistics and SMEs for logistics and fulfilment in Malaysia and across the region.

Best piece of advice you ever received on your career.

Develop and nurture a completely flat organisational structure, where the best ideas always win. The entire organisation should be able to sit in a room and everyone should be equally entitled to give their ideas and opinions.

If only the leadership team provides ideas, we are sacrificing 70-80% of the creativity we have within the company. A flat organisational structure is required to empower and ensure everyone feels welcomed at the table and feels comfortable contributing.

Most-admired business leader? Why?

Jack Welch, the former chairman and CEO of General Electric. He was highly operationally efficient and had a legendary sales track record. He’s known for having said: “If you don’t have a competitive advantage, don’t compete.”

Pickupp is 100% clear on our competitive advantage, and we work to hone our strengths daily. We operate a lean, cost-efficient model with operational excellence as our top priority.

He also believed that you should “change before you have to.” We pivoted to build a strong warehouse network in 2020, growing to seven warehouses in the local market as we anticipated a need for increased capacity.

How do you stay abreast of issues affecting your industry?

The logistics community is a tight-knit one, and we keep good working relationships with third-party logistics (3PL) as well as e-commerce players to discuss trends, seasonal fluctuations, and new developments. This way, we’re always on top of what the industry players are experiencing, allowing us to anticipate and provide support where it is needed. It’s also a matter of keeping up-to-date with geopolitical news and developments, as these matters directly and indirectly affect the logistics industry, as we operate globally and across borders.

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced? And what did you learn from it?

Probably the disruptions brought about by the pandemic. When Covid-19 swept across the world and our government announced the first movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of virus, we regrouped and quickly implemented health and safety SOPs across all of Pickupp’s warehouses. Immediately after the first MCO lifted, we were able to expand our warehouses, growing from two to seven locations within a few months.

Thankfully, at Pickupp, technology is at the core of our business model, and this gives us the benefit of quick and dynamic scalability. As a result, we were able to pivot and adapt to the changing needs of the market. We had to expand our physical footprint quickly and efficiently to cope with higher demand.

At the same time, we were also able to support our partners and customers to scale up and down to meet the spikes in e-commerce sales during this period, reducing their risk of under or over investing in manpower, infrastructure and more during a critical time to their business.

A must-read for every business owner/manager is ...

Powerful: Building a Culture of Freedom and Responsibility by Patty McCord. It provides insights on building a high-performing team and the culture needed to nurture it, centred on ownership and accountability across the organisation to instil self-motivation as opposed to following instructions.

How do you expect policies on climate change to impact businesses in the future?

I believe that individuals and businesses are waking up to the reality that sustainability is no longer a buzz word or a passing trend – we must build sustainable practices into our business strategies. Though there may be reservations in changing that way things are done, or concerns about additional costs incurred, sustainable practices can lead to a reduced and optimised operational expense in the long term.

In logistics, the aim is energy efficiency by using less energy to provide the same service, hence improving the efficiency of our carbon footprint. At Pickupp, we are utilising technology to improve efficiencies, such as optimised routes and high density batching in Malaysia and other markets to develop a more efficient supply chain with less wastage. In our other markets such as Hong Kong and Singapore where it is viable, we have walker delivery agents, thus reducing the carbon emissions of our services.