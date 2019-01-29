Suiwah registers net loss in Q2

PETALING JAYA: Suiwah Corp Bhd suffered a net loss of RM604,000 in the second quarter ended Nov 30, 2018 compared with a net profit of RM1.46 million a year ago, dragged down by the property investment and development segment.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said the property investment and development segment’s loss widened to RM1.17 million during the quarter from RM906,000 a year ago mainly due to higher staff cost, travelling expenses, professional fees and depreciation incurred.

In addition, the retail business and manufacturing segments recorded lower profits during the quarter.

The retail business segment’s pre-tax profit fell 60.34% to RM876,000 from RM2.21 million a year ago due to lower margin and higher operational cost while the manufacturing segment’s pre-tax profit fell 73.49% to RM302,000 from RM1.14 million a year ago due to additional finance cost and high manufacturing cost incurred to support new plant qualification activities.

Trading in construction materials was the only segment that recorded higher pre-tax profit of RM222,000 from RM64,000 a year ago, boosted by higher revenue of RM1.72 billion from RM9.82 million a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose 15.11% to RM97.18 million from RM84.42 million a year ago, with higher revenue achieved across all business segments except for property investment and development, which registered a fall of 8.32% to RM1.09 million from RM1.19 million a year ago.

For the six months ended Nov 30, 2018, net profit plunged 59.37% to RM1.89 million from RM4.65 million a year ago while revenue rose 13.24% to RM198.24 million from RM175.05 million a year ago.

Moving forward, the group said it will continue to employ appropriate marketing and pricing strategies, merchandise assortment reformation, upgrading quality customer service and operational supply chain efficiency of the retail business, to remain profitable.