Sulaiman Mahbob appointed as MIDA Chairman effective Sept 3

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) has appointed Tan Sri Dr Sulaiman Mahbob as chairman effective Sept 3, 2022.

Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) senior minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said MIDA’s role demands a creative, innovative and comprehensive approach and it has to be competitive and resilient in order to attract quality and high-tech investments into the country.

“Indeed, Sulaiman’s appointment will provide a fresh perspective to raise MIDA’s dynamism, building on his invaluable expertise and vast experience, especially in the areas of economic planning, strategic business modelling, and global trend analysis,” he said in a MIDA statement today.

This is the second time Sulaiman has been elected as the chairman. His first stint was from 2009 to 2012.

Sulaiman has a distinguished career in the public service, having served in various ministries and departments.

He is currently the chief executive officer of the National Recovery Council, a board member at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies and Perbadanan Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Nasional.

He is also Malaysian Institute of Economic Research chairman, and a board member at Perbadanan Insurance Deposit Malaysia and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

Sulaiman graduated with an economics degree at the University of Malaya and obtained his PhD at Maxwell School, Syracuse University, USA.

“A veritable thought leader in the fields of economic policy, public finance and development as well as on a broad range of subjects, Sulaiman has regularly articulated his views via op-eds and lectures at home and abroad,“ MIDA said. - Bernama