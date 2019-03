PETALING JAYA: Practice Note 17 (PN 17) company Sumatec Resources Bhd reported a lower net loss of RM826,000 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 against RM65.54 million in the previous corresponding period.

Its full-year net loss also narrowed to RM2.74 million from RM63.67 million on the back of an 89.7% plunge in revenue to RM2.99 million from RM29.04 million.

The oil and gas services provider told Bursa Malaysia that it is exploring several funding options to increase production at Rakushechnoye oil and gas field in Kazakhstan.

“The company expects to materialise this effort and move ahead with the proposed field development plan to increase production by the end of the year.”

Notwithstanding the prospect and amidst global downside risk to oil market ahead, Sumatec said it has to deal with the legacy debts issue.

“The company is looking into formulating its regularisation plan to address its PN17 status and will make the necessary announcement in due course.”

Sumatec slipped into PN 17 category in April 2018 after its auditors expressed a disclaimer opinion in the company’s latest audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 1, 2017.

It has about two months to submit the regularisation plan to the relevant authorities for approval.