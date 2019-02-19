SunCon bags RM781.3m contract from TNB

PETALING JAYA: Sunway Construction Group Bhd’s (SunCon) unit Sunway Construction Sdn Bhd (SCSB) has bagged a contract worth RM781.3 million from Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) for the construction and completion of TNB campus at Jalan Bangsar, KL.

SunCon said in Bursa Malaysia filing today that SCSB had accepted the letter of award issued by TNB in respect of the TNB HQ campus development (Phase II) – project platinum main building works.

It said the project shall be completed within 26 months from the date of commencement which will be determined by the parties.

The project is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings from the financial year ending Dec 31, 2019 onwards.

Upon the award of the project, SunCon said its outstanding order book as at to-date amounts to RM6 billion.

At 12.30pm, SunCon’s share price was up 2.52% or 4 sen to RM1.63 with 1.04 million shares changing hands.