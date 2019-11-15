SunCon sued by property developer over LRT3 project

PETALING JAYA: Sunway Construction Group Bhd’s (SunCon) wholly-owned subsidiary Sunway Construction Sdn Bhd (SCSB) and Prasarana Malaysia Bhd have been served a writ of summon and a statement of claim by property developer PNSB Acmar Sdn Bhd for over RM711.37 million in damages due to the LRT3 project.

“PNSB is claiming that all the construction works in relation to the LRT3 project from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia and the structures such as the project’s poles, bars, and LRT stations had trespassed and/or encroached into its own development project area and has resulted in losses and damages towards PNSB,” SunCon said in a stock exchange filing.

Prasarana is the owner of the project and SCSB is the awarded works package contractor.

PNSB is claiming, amongst other, for special damages of RM711.37 million, costs between the solicitor and client amounting to RM400,000, interest rate of 5% per year from the date of trespass (April 30, 2018) until the date of filing of the writ and from the date of the Court’s order until the full settlement; and Court’s declarations, injunctions, orders and other reliefs.

“SunCon is currently seeking the professional advice of its solicitors on the matter and will make further announcement on the developments in due course,“ the group said.