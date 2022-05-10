Sunsuria partners Affin Bank to offer Home Step Fast/-i campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Sunsuria Bhd is collaborating with Affin Bank’s Home Step Fast/-i to offer home buyers a lifestyle ownership programme with a financing solution that allows them to pay a lower installment for the first five years.

Affin Bank mortgage business managing director Jessie Wong said the lifestyle ownership campaign offers three key unique value propositions, besides the saving element are the no lock-in period, no early settlement fee and options to finance home solar system. The conventional or Islamic financing product is applicable to both completed and under-construction participating residential properties.

Affin Bank offers RM200 million end financing to Sunsuria under the collaboration that begins today until September 2022.

The selected Sunsuria developments under the Home Step Fast/-i programme includes all residential developments including projects in the flagship 525-acre township Sunsuria City’s high-rise development – Tangerine Suites, landed terrace & townhouse at Monet Residences, urban resort home – Bangsar Hill Park situated in Jalan Maarof and Sunsuria Forum’s Soho & Residential Suites – a mixed integrated development at Setia Alam.

“As the group anticipates gradual recovery in domestic economy growth, it is still cautiously optimistic moving forward. The collaboration with Affin Bank’s Home Step Fast/-i programme offers lifestyle home ownership to home buyers that are new to the workforce and those who intend to upgrade their property,” said Sunsuria COO & head of property development Datuk Simon Kwan.

The Sunsuria City township project has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM10 billion, Sunsuria Forum has an estimated GDV of RM1.4 billion, while Bangsar Hill Park has an estimated GDV of RM3.01 billion.