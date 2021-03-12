Sunsuria, Victoria Education in joint venture to bring MindChamps PreSchool to Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Sunsuria Bhd and Victoria Education Sdn Bhd have entered into a joint-venture (JV) agreement to foray into the preschool education space.

Under the shareholders’ agreement between Victoria Education and Sunsuria’s wholly owned subsidiary Sunsuria Arena Sdn Bhd, both companies will incorporate a joint-venture company – with 70% and 30% shareholding respectively – to establish and operate preschools under the award-winning MindChamps PreSchool Ltd brand name.

Victoria Education is a wholly owned subsidiary of Paragon Education Group – the master franchisee of Singapore-based MindChamps in Malaysia.

Sunsuria City’s first MindChamps PreSchool, which measures 7,861 sq ft, will be located at Giverny Walk, the commercial centre situated close to the Monet Residences development.

Since 2019, Victoria Education has established two MindChamps PreSchool centres in Johor Baru, with a plan to launch 18 more preschool centres and 10 enrichment centres across Malaysia by 2024. Beyond Malaysia, MindChamps holds the number one market share of premium range preschools in Singapore and now has a strong presence in Australia.

MindChamps nurtures children from 18 months to six years old in the playgroup, nursery, and kindergarten levels.

“We were instinctively drawn towards MindChamps’ breakthrough preschool curriculum and is Singaporean parents’ number one choice in the competitive Singapore market. Hence, we are determined to bring the excellent education system into Malaysia,” said Victoria Education managing director Datuk Jeffrey Lai Jiun Jye.

“Education is the hallmark of a civilised and sustainable society. We are proud to offer one of the region’s most recognised preschool brands in Sunsuria City, as we believe MindChamps equips young children with the right mindset and tools to stay curious and open-minded in this rapidly changing world,” said Sunsuria executive chairman Tan Sri Ter Leong Yap.