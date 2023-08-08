Sunview secures 59.98MW quota under CGPP

PETALING JAYA: Sunview Group Bhd, a renewable energy player principally involved in engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) and related activities, announced that its subsidiaries, Fabulous Sunview Sdn Bhd and Solarcity REIT Sdn Bhd have been selected as solar power producers under the Corporate Green Power Programme (CGPP).

Solarcity REIT Sdn Bhd, one of the 22 entities selected to be a solar power producer under the CGPP, has been allocated an export capacity of 29.99 megawatt (MWac), which is the maximum quantum assigned to a solar power producer (SPP). Meanwhile, through a consortium with JAKS Solar Power Sdn Bhd and Ann Joo Green Energy Sdn Bhd, Fabulous Sunview Sdn Bhd has also been allocated with an export capacity of 29.99MWac.

Malaysia’s Energy Commission revealed that of the 71 applicants to be solar power producers, 22 were selected with a combined allocated export capacity of 563.42MWac. Out of the total allocation quota of 800MWac, remaining of 236.58MWac has yet to be assigned. The selected SPP are required to submit an application to a Single Buyer for participation in the NEDA programme, as part of the next step in the process within three months from the Letter of Notification.

Sunview CEO & executive director Ong Hang Ping said, “In anticipation that the balance quota of 236.58MWac is still up for tender, the group is optimistic of securing more projects under the CGPP initiative, which is expected to drive the upcoming adoption of renewable energy. Given our position in the renewable energy space, we see ample opportunities ahead where we will be able to replicate our success by leveraging on our experience and proven track record in EPCC and related activities.”