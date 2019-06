PETALING JAYA: Sunway Construction Group Bhd (SunCon) announced that it has exceeded this year’s target of RM1.5b with three contract wins totalling RM496.8 million, via its subsidiary Sunway Construction Sdn Bhd and Sunway Engineering Sdn Bhd.

According to its Bursa Malaysia filing, the group has accepted a letter of award from Petronas Management Training Sdn Bhd for the construction of Petronas Leadership Centre in Sepang, Selangor for RM310 million.

The project is scheduled to commence on August 1, 2019 and is expected to be completed March 31, 2021.

The group has also been appointed to undertake earth work and piling work for Sunway South Quay Sdn Bhd, an indirect subsidiary of SunCon’s major shareholder, Sunway Bhd for its mixed development project in Bandar Sunway, Selangor.

The contract is valued at RM119 million and will commence on July 15, 2019 until March 14, 2021.

In addition, SunCon has been appointed by Ssangyong Engineering & Construction Co Ltd as a sub-contractor for the supply and delivery of electrical and ELV services for a mixed development project in Jalan Ampang for Oxley Rising Sdn Bhd for RM67.80 million.

The mixed development contract runs from July 1, 2019 to May 3, 2022.

“The total new projects awarded this year, including the three new projects, amount to RM1.536 billion which has exceeded SunCon’s target of RM1.5 billion for 2019,“ SunCon said.